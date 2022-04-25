COLUMN: DeSantis: Ego and spite, not Florida interests

Florida seems to be a busy place lately, politically speaking. It is almost as if there is a nearly endless supply of public officials in the state who think they are in line for a promotion, who consider themselves proud ideological warriors, or both.
It is usually those types of personalities and motives that cause politicians to grandstand when an opportunity presents itself. Worse yet, people who have those personalities and motivations often try to manufacture reasons to play to the gallery. Occasionally, good policy can be developed that way. Most of the time, the intentional drama is not worth the cost or distraction.
But if you are a governor looking to become president, you have to demonstrate your worthiness. In today’s political environment, that means engaging demonstrative acts that have ambition as their primary cause. This often leads to some books being removed from library shelves based on expressions of personal indignation. It keeps other books from making it to classrooms – based not on their utility in teaching their subject areas, but because someone, somewhere, thought they could imagine a way in which a child might be “indoctrinated” by the material they contain.
Usually, it would be a safe assumption that power is distributed in state governments like it is in the federal one. In the technical sense, I’m sure that is true of Florida’s government. But as is also a growing problem at the federal level, it seems as if the Sunshine State is becoming a solo act. As an example, Gov. Ron DeSantis has managed to strong-arm his way to crafting the congressional district maps in the state. That is something normally done by legislatures, independent commissions, and occasionally, even courts. It is rare that a governor comes to dominate the process as DeSantis has, and that rarity is a good thing.
If the Florida legislature’s actions in the gerrymandering situation were the only example of its functional abdication of responsibility, there might not be much of a problem. But when combined with the banning of books, the bullying of public school systems, and the implied threats against faculty at state universities, among many other things, it seems as if a majority of Florida legislators are willing to play their parts in this particular bit of political theater. Undoubtedly, there is significant alignment between DeSantis’ need for visibility and the true-believer-ism of some members of Florida’s state-level officials. That does not fully absolve those officials of subordinating good government to political showmanship.
It should be noted that DeSantis faces a reelection challenge before any of his presidential ambitions could come to fruition. Much of the recent executive activity and ideological chest thumping can be attributed to the needs of that impending campaign. Still, that gubernatorial campaign is but a mere stepping stone—a link in the procedural chain—to DeSantis’ run for president. Pandering to his base in Florida provides dual benefits, as it is a simultaneous pander to similar voters in other states whose support he will eventually need.
Does that mean the governor of Florida is being more responsive to voters outside of Florida? Possibly. But it is likely that DeSantis is in general agreement with his Republican base on most issues, but goes to absurd lengths to prove it to attract national attention. Otherwise, why engage in a political and legal battle with one of the largest corporations in the world that also happens to be one of the pillars of your state’s economy? The answer is Republican presidential primary politics.
Well, ego and spite also come to mind.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
