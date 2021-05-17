It’s May, which means it is time for spring concerts, wrapup of sports, senior week and graduation. It’s a time to focus on the seniors and their send-off into adulthood. They have worked hard and progressed for many years looking forward to the great day they get to walk across the stage, shake their administrator’s hand, and move their tassels. It’s an age-old tradition of pomp and circumstance whose memory is usually cherished for life.
I remember well the last semester of my senior year. It was the spring of 1983. The style was big hair, tube tops and leg warmers for the girls and Izod and Polo shirts for the guys. I still listen to same music I did then, which included new releases from Prince, Elton John, Journey, Styx, Def Leppard, Lionel Richie and ZZ Top. It was a last few weeks of fun with people I knew I might possibly never see again.
Since my youngest is a senior this year, I have the honor to know many of this year’s senior class at Tahlequah High. I see their ambition, their motivation, and their passion to succeed in life.
The graduating class of 2021 had a rough year. I am saddened by the fact that their last year of school and the final fun they normally would have had was severely altered with masks, virtual days, social distancing, and quarantines. No marching band contests, no being on the field to welcome the football team on, no field trips and all the other activities that were negated. For some, I’m sure it didn’t really matter too much, and a few were probably glad they didn’t have to do those things. Many, though, feel cheated out of something special.
I think that is why I hurt so much for them. I remember my own and how much it meant to me. For most of us, our senior classmates are like a family. Each time we have the chance to get together, it is like we never left. I have always found the reunion experiences happy ones and enjoy visiting with those I really didn’t socialize too much with back in school. I want to know about their careers and their families, and I am happy for them and their successes in life.
It’s not just the seniors, either. I feel for the teachers and administrators, too. I am fortunate to teach a class of high school students outside of the school system, and I know what my students mean to me. Even though we continued to meet online each day this year, it wasn’t the same as being with them in person and feel their youth and energy. Truth was, I missed them.
I know I am not alone when I say many teachers at all grade levels feel the same way. They prefer to be with their students and experience with them the normal types of events, because the students are what I have learned motivate teachers the most. They sure don’t do it for the money, so it must be for the love of the students.
So, class of 2021, here is a big shout-out to you. I am sorry it wasn’t exactly the way you wanted, but know you have a lot of support. I am thankful you got to have prom and will celebrate with graduation this week.
To my five special seniors: Aurora, Lydia, Raya, Josie and Ryly, best of luck in your careers and life. I know you will succeed and make Tahlequah proud.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
