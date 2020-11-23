This week, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Traditionally, families get together in large numbers and celebrate. Many travel long distances to be with loved ones. This year, some families are choosing to limit those they will be with, and some are “canceling” their celebration of the holiday altogether.
Families here in our state have the option of choosing what to do, but families in other states are being mandated to not have visitors or limit the number of visitors they have because of “the virus.” While I am not in support of an elected official trying to tell Americans how many they can have in their own homes, I do respect the fact that the virus is real, and we need to be cautious and protect ourselves and the ones around us.
Many in America are not happy. They are bitter about this past election and the ones before that. We have become so divided we cannot even enjoy a sporting event without controversy. We have become so hardened we have lost sight of what it means to be human and to show care and concern for others.
In hearing about some of the mandates being placed in some cities and states, I thought of the old Christmas cartoon character The Grinch, the mean-spirited being that despised Christmas and was going to make sure the Whos down in Whoville did not get to celebrate. He strained and struggled with a huge heavy sleigh all night, stealing decorations and gifts throughout the entire town, dragging them back to the top of Mount Crumpit.
My mind painted a cartoon of the governors of California and New York being like The Grinch, slithering through cities in their respective states, stealing the turkeys, pies and holiday decorations that were beginning to go up. For a certainty, Thanksgiving will not be the first, and you can be assured Christmas and New Year’s will be next, followed by Easter.
However, they cannot stop the spirit of Thanksgiving for us this week, no more than The Grinch could stop Christmas from coming. Thanksgiving is more than a day to overeat on turkey, dressing, dumplings and pie. Like the name of the holiday implies, it is a day of thanksgiving – a day to be thankful for what we have. No elected official or government bureaucrat has the power to stop us from taking a day, any day, to offer thanks for the blessings we have to live in America.
In the past few years, social media has become a cesspool of bitterness and hatred that has helped fuel a deep division in our nation. Like the Whos, we have control over our own pages. I, and millions of others around the world, were challenged this week to flood social media with positive statements and only post things for which we are thankful. I have taken that challenge and challenged others as well. Take one week and only post the things you are thankful for each day and add the hashtag #GiveThanks. We will probably be amazed at how we will feel at the end of the week, and maybe we can uplift and encourage others along the way.
We hold the ultimate power in our own lives, and like the Whos, we can be thankful for the blessings we have and let the world know, and we can show the grinchy governors and mayors wherever they are that they cannot keep Thanksgiving or any of our holidays from coming. Happy Thanksgiving. #GiveThanks
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.