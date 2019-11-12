Gun control advocates love to point to the United Kingdom as a great example of gun laws. However, the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee noted that in the 12 months leading up to October 2017, there was a 16 percent increase from 2016, and a 44 percent increase from 2014 of criminal offenses involving guns. Wait, what? Did I say an increase of offenses involving guns? Yes, I did.
As anyone with logic could have predicted, the laws have only disarmed the law-abiding citizens. Banning guns didn't work. In fact, stabbings are up, and in typical British fashion, they are coming after knives. According to the British publication The Sun, retiring Crown Court Judge Nic Madge said, "Every kitchen contains lethal knives which are potential murder weapons. Why do we need 8-inch or 10-inch kitchen knives with points?" London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, "There is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law."
Instead of addressing the underlying causes of crimes and criminal culture, British officials blame the tool instead of the criminal. So, in their ultimate wisdom, they have called for a total ban - or at least restrictions - on knife possession. This action would be funny if it weren't so serious.
In the U.S., the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, St. Louis, and New Orleans have some of the highest homicide numbers in the nation. Interestingly, they also have some of the most strict gun control laws. With the inclusion of those cities, the U.S. ranks as the third-highest rate of homicide in the world. If you remove those cities from the equation, the U.S. drops to fourth from the bottom in the world. Think about that. If you removed the homicide rates of the cities with the most strict gun control laws, the U.S., as large as we are, drops to fourth from the bottom. Wow!
We, in the U.S., live in a choice land where we have the opportunity to be free. It should be troubling to every person who lives here at some of the words being spoken by many politicians today. For years, they have promoted good-sounding phrases like "common-sense gun laws" and "we want to prevent gun violence." Now, many are getting bold enough to publicly state their real objectives: to get rid of the Bill of Rights and turn the U.S. into a socialist nation. Their goal is to get rid of the Second Amendment first, and it won't stop there. We are witnessing attacks on freedom of expression and religion, attacks on due process of law, attacks on search and seizure, and more.
Many blame us, law-abiding gun owners who would sacrifice our own lives to protect others. The day is here when our beloved Constitution hangs by a thread.
This next election, and each and every one from this point forward, is an important fight for freedoms. According to a study in February 2018 by The Economist, repeal of the Second Amendment is favored by 39 percent of Democrats; 82 percent favored banning all semi-automatics - not just AR-15s, all semi-automatics; and 44 percent wanted to ban all handguns.
Elections matter. If we start down a slippery slope of "common-sense" gun control, our rights to protect ourselves from crime and even tyranny are gone. Look at places like Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cambodia, Cuba, and China.
Don't let our children and grandchildren ask someday, "How could you let this happen?" Study your history; then go vote.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
