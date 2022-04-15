Last week, a box of See's candy arrived. There was no sender name, but it was wrapped in lavender paper with Easter eggs on it. I suspect it must have come from my sister-in-law in California. All these years, I had no idea about her evil tendencies.
Easter is is society’s secular celebration of a sacred Christian holiday that has its roots in pagan practices. But what most people think of as Easter Sunday is the First Sunday of a 50-day season that culminates in Pentecost. This season is preceded by Lent, the 40-day period of fasting, alms-giving and repentance, and the Triduum, which includes Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, then Easter Sunday. My problem is not the religious aspect; it’s the gluttony of the season, featuring the prominent consumption of candy. This tradition is a source of dread for parents of bunny believers and any adult engaged in a battle with the bathroom scales. It is celebrated by children too young to worry about body fat; grocery stores, from corner to mega-warehouse variety; diet doctors pushing pills and cosmetic surgeons trading in tummy tucks; and dentists, with their armies of drills going “whee-whee-whee” all the way home.
When it comes to candy-peddling periods, the Easter stretch has the longest duration. Orange- and black-wrapped Halloween candy shambles onto the shelves with the ubiquitous bogeyman in mid-September, to be replaced by hues of red, green, silver and gold, merrily jingling their way along for Christmas. Once Santa’s leftovers have been packed off to the dollar stores, the pinks and reds of Valentine’s Day arrive, followed by the soft pastels of Easter, coordinated to rest beside dyed eggs left by the sugar-hawking hare who hops along in April.
I’ve previously confessed to my neuroses involving candy shaped like animals. While I have no problem devouring a hamburger, I won’t eat animal crackers because I feel sorry for them. (I am aware I need counseling.) I have the same proclivities where chocolate Easter bunnies are concerned, though I like fried rabbit and rabbit stew. The Easter bunny has always been sympathetic; when he dropped off chocolate rabbits for my sister and brother, he left me with a chocolate egg. The only emotional trauma I ever suffered was when my brother, who’s four years younger than I, got physically big enough to hold me down and force me to watch as he gnawed off the ears of his chocolate bunny, after having plucked off and audibly crunched its little candy eye.
My husband doesn’t eat much chocolate, except in the weeks before Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter. When our son was little, my husband always dropped a few bags of candy into the shopping cart and justified the purchase by saying, “It’s for the kid.” For Halloween, trick-or-treaters wouldn’t work as an excuse, because we live in the sticks and have never hosted trick-or-treaters – except one kid many years ago, and we always suspected that either he got lost, or his parents intended to case the place before quickly realizing we had nothing they, or anyone else, would want. Rejected toilets, sinks, solar panels and wire dragged up into a yard by a junk-loving husband aren't typically top-shelf items for thieves.
My husband years ago gave up using Cole as an excuse for buying candy. When Cole was still in college and usually came home for the Easter weekend, he'd find a tattered old basket filled with what was left of the candy purchased a few weeks earlier. That was the last time the Easter bunny visited, 10 years ago, and the booty included a large Reese’s egg, and a box of blue Peeps. Even if Peeps did not resemble baby chicks, I would not eat them. I have gotten into several arguments about Peeps, and whether they are fit for human consumption. Cole will eat Peeps, but he also informed me these nasty, squishy things can be functional. The guys in his fraternity engaged in “Peep jousting,” wherein they took two Peeps, stuck a toothpick in each of them and placed them in a microwave facing each other. The Peep that swelled up and overtook its opponent first won the match.
By the time some of you read this, the 2022 torment will have ended with a small feast at a friend's house, and then, I'll have work to do. My husband and I have already plowed through the box of See's candy, and I've picked the Reese's mini cups out of the single mixed back of candy Chris covertly bought; only chocolate Kisses are left. There will be no egg hunts. Even if I could make it to my parents' house this year, all the grandkids are too old now to hunt eggs. One of the last of these hunts occurred when my youngest niece was about a year and a half old, and for some reason, she said, "Oh, sh*t" every time she found an egg. Everyone snickered behind their hands. Her repeated comment may have been premonitory: After getting a pair, she'd crash them together like cymbals. Even so, her mother – who inherited our dad's frugality – swore she would seize the mutilated eggs and devil them.
I hope none of you with little ones who still hunt eggs will have the experience I did once when we were kids. We were always loath to part with our Easter eggs, although my mom used to gently try to coax us into turning them over. One August, my brother found an intact Easter egg in a drawer, and when he brought it for show-and-tell into the bedroom my sister and I shared, he accidentally dropped it. As the stench arose, we screamed for our mom, who retched repeatedly as she picked up the malodorous orb with a paper towel.
Happy Easter to everyone, even the woman who became angry that we didn't mention Ramadan in our Facebook post asking what folks were doing this weekend. And to wives, may your husbands be prudent in their consumption of deviled eggs.
