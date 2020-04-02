The Facebook meme says we can save the world by staying home on the couch, watching TV. I guess technically, that’s true. We sure do need everyone to stay home as much as they possibly can over the next few weeks. I’m just not sure we’re all going to have the luxury of channel-surfing for days on end.
Turns out that all those pre-shelter responsibilities you carried still want your attention. For the church board, the garden club, the athlete support team, the neighborhood watch group to continue to function, you’re probably going to be asked to join in a video conference call. For some of us who haven’t experienced that before, it can be intimidating. It’s really not that difficult, though. You’re going to be using the phone or computer you use all the time. You’re already comfortable with those.
The person who is coordinating your meeting will send you an invitation, probably by email or text. That invitation will give you a phone number or website and an access code. The access code is what gets you into the right meeting at the right time. You won’t accidently end up in some other random meeting. The very first time you join a video conference, you may have to download an app on your phone or PC. The invitation will probably give you a link, if that’s the case. That will allow your device to “automagically” access the video and sound, so you don’t have to worry about turning those on.
From some recent experience, there may be a few things you want to keep in mind. Turn up your volume before you join the call. If you can’t hear and you react like you normally do, you’re going to put your phone close to your ear, forgetting the others on the call are seeing you, too. Suddenly, they get an up-close and personal view of the side of your head and ear that they’ve never quite seen before.
When you see yourself on the video, you may have a tendency to focus on how you look. That’s not a bad thing, but you may not realize what is on display in your background. Before you log into the meeting, take a look behind you. Is there anything you don’t want your friends or fellow committee members to know about you? How tall is that pile of laundry? You may want to move yourself or move the laundry.
You know how it is when you and a friend are on a phone call and you both try to talk at the same time? Multiply that effect by the number of people in your video meeting, and you quickly realize there has to be a little more structure. The person coordinating your meeting usually has the ability to mute the sound for participants, but if they don’t, it’s a friendly action on your own part to mute your device until you want to talk. That way, if the dogs and kids chase each other through the room, it doesn’t distract from the conversation.
Our world, community and responsibilities haven’t ended with the Great Pause. You, your ideas, enthusiasm, and leadership are sorely needed. Just another of the uncomfortable pushes of an uncomfortable time is changing how we interact and communicate. Deep breath – dial in!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
