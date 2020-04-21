One thing we have learned and all can agree on is that the COVID-19 virus is a vicious one. In fact, I would venture to say that in my lifetime, I have not seen a disease or health care issue as harmful as this one. It absolutely causes fever, strained breathing, headaches, nausea, anxiety and more.
Oh, did I mention I’m not referring to what it does to the actual body itself? Instead, I am referring to what it does to our emotions, attitudes and interactions with one another.
Last week, I discussed the fact that Americans were getting restless, and that some officials seemed to be enjoying the crisis. I also discussed our rights and civil liberties couldn’t be taken away.
I read with astonishment and amusement the comments this past Saturday on the Daily Press’ weekly Facebook Forum question. From reading many responses, I noticed the question brought out the wolves. Ours aren’t unlike the reactions across the country. As the nation and many states are making plans to reopen our economy and small businesses, the same reactions are happening everywhere.
We as Americans have the right to our own opinions and to share them. Another right is to peacefully assemble and protest, especially when it comes to the actions of the governments themselves. Several of these protests popped up in recent days. There was nothing wrong with them as long as they were peaceful. However, from some of the comments and actions of the defenders of staying home, you would have thought the battle of Lexington was being fought again.
When Florida opened up its beaches last week, crowds were immediately on the scene. Texas announced its willingness to open, along with South Carolina and Utah. Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated we will be back open for business soon, as well. Each state is doing so under its own rules, mostly following the recommendations of the federal government’s suggestions.
The comments about this subject on social media ranged from amusing to downright threatening. One person said if someone gets their hair done, at least they would look good lying in the funeral home for their service. Another said anyone outside without a mask should be sprayed in the face with Lysol. Still another naysayer encouraged all conservatives to go out in public, and then they would all die and be unable to vote in November.
As for the protests, I actually saw video footage of a supposed health care worker, complete with scrubs and mask, standing in the middle of the street, trying to block traffic of in-car protesters driving around a state capitol building. Geez. To those people, I say come on, get a life. The health care worker blocking traffic was the most ridiculous because they were in the middle of what they said shouldn’t be happening, and later would be working in close proximity to the real sick and vulnerable. If they truly believed what they claimed, they were not setting a very good example.
I know we have to be careful, but if a small business owner and their customers want to take that chance, it’s up to them. If you feel uncomfortable going out, then don’t. You have that choice. If I want to take that chance, then that is my choice. I told a naysayer friend this week that I would rather die living life than live life dying.
As we get back to our lives in the coming weeks, be careful, stay safe, respect others, and enjoy life. Most of all, keep the faith.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
