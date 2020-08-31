Saying it is necessary to pay attention to what public officials or candidates for office talk about before giving them your support or vote seems so obvious it does not need to be mentioned. It is a fundamental part of the process participating in a democracy, so why belabor the obvious?
Because we sometimes do not pay close enough attention to what our leaders are saying. Small indications of an officeholder’s motivations can be discerned from things that lie behind the explicit language that they use. All of us probably feel like we sufficiently and appropriately parse the statements made by senators, representatives, governors, mayors, councilors, the president, and even non-elected members of the bureaucracy, all of which have enormous impact on our lives. But it is still all too frequent and occurrence that word choice and semantics do not get the analysis they deserve, either by the media, or by individuals.
One of the most overlooked – and to me, important examples – of this is the use of the word “rule” versus the use of the word “govern.” It may seem like a nitpick to make a distinction between the two, and there can be definitions found for each word that create a significant amount of overlap between them. Even if that overlap still does not make the terms synonymous, it is still possible their interchangeable use by a person indicates nothing more than an imprecise use of language.
Still, the subtle difference between the words can be indicative of how someone conceives of public service or their role in public life. Use of the word “govern” leaves the impression that someone wants to influence or regulate. The connotation seems to be one of attenuation, and not dictation, whereas the use of “rule” has a harsher feel to it. It makes it appear someone wishes to command others or order that certain things be done. It has a more authoritarian feel to it.
Undoubtedly, if a search were made of the use of those terms by every member of Congress, state legislatures, and members of other public bodies, instances of the use of each word could be found by nearly all of them. A single use of either one is not indicative of anything, and regular use of one or the other is not determinative of anything either. Every now and then, though, someone uses one frequently, and even with much more enthusiasm, than the other. It is then that notice should be taken, and a more thorough examination of an official’s intentions begun.
It may seem as if this column is focused on a trivial, inconsequential matter unrelated to current events. That is not the case. Our not being able to see the difference between the words “govern” and “rule” is just a linguistic example of how, as a society, we seem to have lost the ability to perceive when someone wants to guide and assist us to greater achievements and when someone sees being in a leadership position solely as an achievement of his or her own. Officials in the latter category forget who they work for. Or maybe they never understood who they work for in the first place, if they think their job is to “rule” rather than to “govern.”
In that scenario, that official is likely to pursue their own self-interest, power for its own sake, or both. Just over two months remain between now and the 2020 election. Let us be sure to elect someone who is more interested in governing than ruling.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
