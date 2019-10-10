Later this month, I get the opportunity to travel to the Governor's Mansion to attend a very special awards ceremony. The city was recently notified that we have been nominated for and chosen as one of the winners of the 2019 Governor's Disability Employment Awards of Excellence.
These awards are given each year to outstanding employees with disabilities, to businesses that hire people with disabilities, and to members of the media or media organizations that publicize these work programs. Tahlequah's Parks and Recreation department was nominated for this award by Cheryl Schuman for hiring people with disabilities and helping them to succeed. When I spoke with Ms. Schuman, she specifically talked about Recreation Coordinator Rockie Neugin.
I'm very proud of Rockie for winning this award. I'm even more impressed with him because of the way he answered my questions when I called him for more information about the individual who works with him. You see, when asked, Rockie skimmed over the "disability" part - really, just acknowledging that there is one. At the heart of his response was how this person is a valued member of their team, how this individual helps the city, and how accepted he is within their department.
Sometimes if feels as if the whole world is working to create division. We focus on our differences and try to keep those who aren't "like us" away. It's easy to translate "different" as a threat. Our "normal" changes when exposed too much to others who have a different culture, a different life experience, a different way of looking at the world.
Can you imagine a football team that only has running backs? Even if they're the best in the country, they aren't going to win a game. How about a business that only hires people like the boss? Without a source of new ideas, a different view of results, an alternative interpretation of customer responses, that business isn't likely to survive long.
I do a little hobby gardening. When you do this, you quickly realize the strongest and most productive plants are those that have been carefully crossbred to combine the most desirable traits of multiple original varieties. "Different" takes work, and it takes an open mind. If you've ever had the opportunity to supervise someone who is quite different than your usual team, you understand. As a supervisor, you spend time thinking about how best to use the skills available. You work to develop acceptance and inclusion within your team, while the team learns to rely on that individual for the skills they offer.
The city of Tahlequah is fortunate to have some great people working for our residents. If you happen to see Mr. Neugin, you might want to congratulate him for this recognition. It's a pretty big deal.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
