The Republican Party may very well be in the middle of a crisis in terms of its identity and its registration numbers. It may be difficult to see that in a place like eastern Oklahoma, where the party not only remains strong but is still increasing in strength and numbers. Nonetheless, there are strong indications that nationally, the GOP is struggling more than usual to attract adherents, keep the ones it has, or both.
Of course, there is the much-publicized distaste for many former and disaffected Republicans for Donald Trump. Another example of how easy it is to overlook a national phenomenon if local conditions defy what is happening on a broader scale, it may not seem to readers of this column that there has been a diminution of Trumpâ€™s strength, but there has been. It is formally measurable. It is informally palpable. Some of that reduction in influence is due to more traditional or establishment-oriented Republicans expressing their disapproval.
But what about those Republicans who have left? How many are there? What will the impact be on national politics, the Republican Party, or even the Democratic Party?
Nearly 150,000 Republicans left their party in January of this year. That is well above what would be expected in a post-election period, when party affiliation tends to be more fluid than at most other times. Republican leadership can take some solace in the fact that a substantial portion of those defections have come from blue states, and therefore, from voters whose allegiance may not have been as strong in the first place as it is in more reliably red states. It will also be comforting to Republicans to see the exodus slow over time. It will generate confidence that the departures were due to the trauma of the assault on the Capitol building and that many people will return to the party over time.
If those voters choose to stay out of the Republican Party over a longer period, it could portend a difficult decade for the GOP. The general long-term trend has been toward voters not choosing party affiliation and registering as independents. That creates a headwind for any effort to compensate for the thinning of their ranks through the recruitment of new and younger voters. Considering that the Republicans already faced a national registration deficit compared to Democrats, there are plenty of reasons to be worried about the math of the situation if you are Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee.
That does not mean everything is going well for Democrats. Those who are choosing to leave the Republican Party are more often choosing to register as independent voters than to put on a blue jersey. In and of itself, that hints at a problem for Democrats in that their opposition has been so successful at maligning them that they are not seen as a viable alternative for many people â€" even some who are fleeing their former party because they donâ€™t want to be associated with a group they feel contributed to political violence. And even though it is more in line with a post-election norm, there are approximately 80,000 voters who are no longer Democrats as of January 2021.
Given current conditions, and trends it seems reasonable to expect to continue, Democratic leadership faces fewer obstacles to election victories in the upcoming cycle. By no means is that a prediction of success for Democratic candidates in the 2022 elections, but as it stands now, things could get rough for their opposition in many places around the country.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
