COLUMN: Dismantling accountability for officials

An article by Ed Pilkington in The Guardian newspaper asserts the Jan. 6 committee hearings may not produce a robust corrective solution to the problems the committee has documented.
Fallout from the Trump attempted coup and radicalization of the Republican base are happening in many states, as evidenced by Oklahoma's June primary, in which candidates tried to outdo each other in embracing Trump culture and Trump himself. Shouldn't voters question why they want to embrace a dangerous hack who lost the presidency popular vote twice, lost 60 lawsuits, and damaged the electoral process, possibly irretrievably?
In "Trump loyalist" states, like Oklahoma, state lawmakers empowered themselves to substitute their own electors in disregard of the Electoral College that voters choose. Legitimizing fake electors is not an idle notion. Trump may be able to do legally in 2024 what he illegally attempted in 2020.
Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt index democracies by a checklist of attributes. They found the U.S. democracy is in jeopardy. Campaigns using the rhetoric of violence is a shocking development because it radically challenges assumptions that have been in place since the nation was founded. Political party processes historically filtered out extreme and dangerous demagogues. Super-delegates at party conventions historically helped neutralize and moderate candidates nominated to run for president and Congress. Now those very forces are weaponized to produce more extreme candidates exerting disproportionate power. Case in point: Mitch McConnell.
In past political races for public offices, grassroots voters have typically weeded out extremist candidates, instead preferring moderates. Beginning in the 1990s and culminating in Trumpism, voters have increasingly turned to candidates demonizing Democrats as "the enemy" and asserting in campaigns that Democrats are weak, disloyal, and do not love our country.
Oklahoma is a textbook example. In this year's primary season, voters chose between local moderates and the Trumpiest of Trumpers who polarized the electorate via persistent social media virulence. Few moderate Republicans made it past the primary election. That's because primaries happen first, among party loyalists.
Likewise, Trump's crazy, stubborn bad boy Steve Bannon this week threatened that if Republicans take a majority in Congress this year, they will "form a 'real' Jan. 6 committee." The chilling implication is that even after being convicted on two counts of Contempt of Congress for thwarting the Jan. 6 committee investigation, Bannon invites grassroots Republicans to politicize attacking Congress.
He's still sparking an all-or-nothing rich man's war against voters running the show. He plans to appeal, thus damaging congressional investigative tools, by inviting a Trump-dominated judiciary to strengthen Executive Privilege and shifting culpability to the attorneys advising witnesses.
Bannon's threat of retaliation remorselessly repeats the fraudulent Big Lie "stolen election" claims that radicalized the Jan. 6 rioters.
The idea of election fraud was something Democrats had to think about long and hard in the 2000 presidential election. If there had been any possibility that voting machines could change votes, and thereby change the outcome, George W. Bush would have never been president. Democrats rejected challenging the sanctity of the election process for the good of the country.
Now it seems that Republican leaders don't regard voting outcomes as the final word, instead using violence and force to maneuver around the will of the people. And for those who believe voters have inviolable rights, there is plenty of smoke, plenty of mirrors to obscure the raw grab for power.
Perhaps Trump supporters should actually look in one of those mirrors and see how they're replacing the wisdom of the masses with a small circle of powerful but selfish, oppressive stakeholders.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
