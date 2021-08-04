"Everything you see, read or hear from the mainstream media is fake" – or so some people say.
One of these individuals participated in the public comments portion of our City Council meeting earlier this week. During this time, comments are accepted from the general public and pertain to topics that are not included in the meeting’s agenda. Anyone who wants to ensure that the council hears their thoughts may speak for up to three minutes.
The topic at hand was related to vaccinations and mask wearing, and the individual speaking was opposed to both. She said she gets her news from One America News Network and others, and recommended we check these places to find the truth. There was no animosity in her comments, just a sincere desire to protect others.
I have to admire someone who will stand up for their beliefs in public, except when those beliefs could harm or possibly kill someone else. But then, this individual was probably thinking the same thing about me. To her, encouraging vaccinations and mask wearing are potentially deadly. So who wins in this standoff?
Fortunately (or not), we are no longer dependent upon mainstream and non-mainstream media sources. As our local medical folks remind us, we have a scientific study ongoing right here in Tahlequah. Our COVID case numbers are increasing rapidly and our hospitalization rates are climbing. Like a petri dish in a lab, our current COVID experience can be analyzed. Regardless of talking heads on either side of the aisle, what we are living is our truth.
In Cherokee County, we’re adding an average of 16 new positive cases per day, and that’s going steadily up. Along with COVID, we’re also seeing a surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus and strep cases. Many individuals are testing positive for two of the three. Not all hospitalizations are COVID, but the result is the same: Our ICU rooms are full and the number of isolation rooms available fluctuates between none and a few.
We have had to transfer patients out of state to find a bed in a hospital. Our ER is so busy some patients are going to Muskogee to get checked out. Our medical staffs still haven’t recovered fully from the surge from last winter, so they are disheartened to be struggling with a second major surge so quickly.
Oklahoma’s vaccination rate is 40.3 percent, which is better than Louisiana and Arkansas, but worse than Missouri. We’re No. 12 from the bottom. People in Tahlequah who have gotten both shots are getting the new Delta strain of COVID, but so far, no one with the vaccination has been admitted to the hospital. That’s a pretty big endorsement for getting the vaccine.
Testing and vaccinations are still free. Hastings has added a tent for drive-up testing. Urgent Care and the health department both are testing. Over-the-counter home test kits are now available to purchase. Vaccines are available on a walk-up basis – no appointment necessary – at Walmart and Walgreens. A phone call to either of the health systems will get you an appointment so you won’t have to wait. A 10-minute investment buys you some protection.
No one in Cherokee County has died from getting the vaccine, but 79 have died from COVID – our truth.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
