I probably should've known this already, but now, there can be no doubt: Tacos make the world go 'round, and if you don't like them, you will be cast as a pariah and possibly consigned to hell.
The other day, I noticed I had lost four friends on Facebook. I frequently offend people, and they drop me, deeming me to be as welcome as cat doodie in a kid's sandbox. In this case, one of the four told me on private message why he was kicking me to the curb: tacos. Well, tacos and cats. He wrote: "False friends cowed you into avoiding political topics or at least sharing news stories from WaPo. I'm looking for lively sh*t, not cats or tacos."
I don't doubt that my memory is faltering in my dotage, and I do admit to posting numerous photos of my aging whitecat. But, as I told my remaining friends Thursday morning, I don't recall ever posting photos of tacos. I went on to add a bland array of photos at the pool, identifying them as such: "Our lifeguard, Daniel, making Wall-E get out of the pool; today's foot PA; a door ajar from last night that kept the humidity down but will get the doer in trouble; and The Guy Who Hates Me."
I expected to get a few curiosity seekers inquiring about The Guy Who Hates Me, but none did. One person did ask about Wall-E, and I had to tell her "he" was a pool vacuum, and that no guards would be harmed during his extraction from the pool. Another wanted to know about open natatorium doors, rotary fans and humidity. But by far the most reactions had to do with tacos. I finally had to defend myself: "To clarify, before I lose more friends, I like tacos." This did not appease the taco fans.
Tracey Harris - who, like me, is from Fort Gibson, but is now a world-famous artist living in Colorado - was the first rattle out of the box, albeit jokingly: "I'm a little upset you don't make tacos. Not sure if I can handle that." I assured her I liked tacos, but didn't make them because they were too laden with carbs. She said, "I understand. And will say a little prayer for you. We're still friends." She followed her comment with a little heart emoji.
The taco love fest continued. Steve McManus, who was in my class at Fort Gibson, simply said, "I love tacos." Cathy Cott made a good suggestion: "They need a street taco stand and a cat at the pool. You'd be set." David Earl jumped into the fray with "I want to see more tacos!" And Kelly Anquoe offered up an appropriate meme of a cute little taco jumping into a pool and splashing his hapless, long-eyelashed taco mate. Debbie Coley, a former assistant superintendent for Tahlequah, implied one could have the best of both worlds: "I like your cat AND tacos." Christy Tayrien, one of my fraternity sisters, pithily chimed in: "Tacos are life." Teresa Lashley Wilson, another "sister," had this to say: "I like and make tacos. Anyone who expects you to use FB as their source for any type of political news, needs to get a life! By the way, I enjoy your white cat posts!"
The most informative and intriguing essay on tacos came from Leslie Moyer: "We have taco night here every Sunday and after several trips to Mexico, we started making our tortillas from scratch. I can't ever go back to store-bought! And one of my favorite breakfasts is a crispy tostada with avocado, egg, cheese and salsa - and a slice of tomato, when it's in season! I'd eat tacos every day if I could!" I read that, and it acted upon me like the bell that gave Pavlov's dogs so much trouble. The funniest screed came from Clarice Doyle, a former Claremore Daily Press editor: "Your de-frienders just aren't reading between the lines. The fact you don't embrace tacos as a personal cuisine accomplishment tells me you have some unrealized bias. The fact you harbor a cat with multiple maladies could indicate your compassionate persuasions. Pictures of your feet. I'm working on the meaning of this one. I'll be here waiting for a clarifying post."
Suzy Boling, one of the most upbeat people I've ever met, offered comfort for what could've been the devastating loss of a friendship: "I am relieved you are not a anti-taco. I might have to reevaluate our friendship if you were! But people put way too much pressure on you to be 'Editor' 24/7. ... You have a life, a cat and like to share light hearted funnies in your life. I'm glad you share it all!" Tracey Harris' brother, Kyle Baker, who graduated from Fort Gibson a year ahead of me, cheerfully followed with: "Wait, you're an editor? Well then, editors should know not to post cats with a skin disease and tacos. You are 'unfriended.' Just kidding... I'm new to FB and don't know how to do that yet."
Suzy wasn't the only one to focus on the "good riddance" aspect, rather than rhapsodizing over tacos. Linda Caldwell, my oldest friend and sister of former State Rep. Mike Brown, assured me she would always be a friend, Facebook or not. Louis Gray allowed that he never noticed when he was dropped as a friend: "I should probably care." Rob Anderson aimed the f-bomb at my departing friend, "in the most diplomatic and respect of all humanity." And David Cornsilk closed down the thread (at least, to date) by quipping: "He took the trash out for ya, how sweet is that!?"
At least my post may have helped others get a handle on why they are losing friends. People used to abandon me because of what they perceived as overly political comments. I have been dumped by many friends and relatives for simply admitting I don't like Donald Trump. It seems to have escaped their notice that I like very few politicians. These folks seem to believe it's appropriate to worship a marketing genius with the bad hair and limited vocabulary. But now, I've been unfriended because I'm too vapid.
I'm not the only one with an epiphany. Cherokee Nation first lady January Hoskin, a fiery orator if ever there was one, had this to say: "Good riddance! You can post whatever the hell you want on your personal page. You're not anyone's dancing monkey! Here I thought I was losing people for other reasons, and it's my cats probably! Good, I don't trust people who don't like animals."
Nor do I. If you don't appreciate photos of cantankerous cats licking their rear ends and pulling out their fur, you should follow some politician.
