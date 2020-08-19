While it is tempting to shelter in and attempt to push change away, things that don't change tend to fade away and die over time.
As a city grows and as technology changes, the needs of a community also change. Our city charter was originally adopted on June 18, 1940. It has been amended a few times over the years. The last charter review was formally conducted in 2010 and resulted in no recommended changes being advanced to a vote of the community.
Our city is very different now than it was in 1940 - before World War II, before man set foot on the moon, before the baby boomers, Gen X, Gen Y or the millennials were born. Believing in the importance of progression and planning, in May, the City Council nominated individuals to serve on an ad hoc committee with this mission: to consider the structure, organization and powers of Tahlequah city government provided under the current charter. They were to consider the suitability of these to the needs of our community now, and in the future. They were asked to identify which, if any, changes should be brought forward to a vote of the people.
It's a daunting task. The 10 individuals who ultimately agreed to serve are diverse. There is an equal number of male and female. Some are retirees, while others have young children. Two served on the review committee of 2010 and two are current city councilors. There are individuals from all three major political parties. They are affiliated with different industry segments, from education to health care, to banking and accounting, as well as others.
This group of individuals collectively restores my faith in the belief that cohesiveness and collaboration can develop within diversity. Those who have thrown up their hands in disgust and given up on hope for our future because of the divisive and angry world we seem to live in should look to this committee for hope.
The individuals who accepted the challenge of this work have invested of themselves, debated key considerations, and put their own assumptions out there for discussion. They have invested many hours. They have reached out to other cities to ask what is working, and what is not.
Late last week, the committee, in a unanimous action, presented five proposed amendments to the City Council. The council, in unanimous action, in turn agreed to forward these questions to our residents.
The proposed amendments did not grow out of contention, anger, partisanship, or a desire for power or self-interest. They were developed out of a desire to serve our community and provide for the needs of today, and for years to come. In the next few weeks, the members of this committee and your elected officials will be working to answer any questions you may have about the proposals. I hope you will take this opportunity to also consider what might be best for our community - and vote Nov. 3.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
