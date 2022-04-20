COLUMN: Do hate-motivated nonprofits have a role in whistleblowing?

I’m intrigued by the sublevel workings of AstroTurf groups. Readers may recall the group Move America Forward, whose slogan was, “Cindy You Don’t Speak For Me.” It was an anti-anti-war group drummed-up to neutralize the reputation damage caused by the protest of the mother of a soldier killed in Iraq. After that group, AstroTurf counterpart “One Nation” started elsewhere, but its Oklahoma homegrown version was headed-up by a roomful of prominent Oklahoma oil men.
New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer discovered a new one recently: American Accountability Foundation, headed up by old hands at opposition research with skills at digging up everything anybody ever said. American Accountability Foundation is methodically producing opposition research of a certain ilk on President Joe Biden’s nominees for judicial and subcabinet appointments. According to Jane Mayer in the New Yorker, AAF fakes identities, misrepresents employment status, secretly records conversations, and uses other dishonest tactics. Maybe political espionage should be legislated for ethical considerations.
“All is fair in love and war,” or so the adage goes. AAF doesn’t disclose who pays the salaries of its “researchers” and it holds itself out to be a tax-exempt nonprofit, so as to afford its donors a charitable tax deduction even though it is distinctly conservative, racist, discriminatory and political in the services it renders. It scours the nominee’s past for critics to lead the charge against Biden nominees, and disproportionately attacking minorities and women.
On its website, it demonstrates its effectiveness by naming names of the lawmakers whose votes reflect its targets. Sure enough, you will find Oklahoma lawmakers among those who vote “nay” against confirmation of the Biden nominees. It matters because women will never achieve income parity if their nominations are singled out for greater scrutiny than men. Minorities are hundreds of years behind when it comes to fair representation in offices of distinction, and trolling against minority nominees is not ethical. It is racist.
A maxim of equity is that, “One may not do indirectly that which one may not do directly.” In other words, Republicans wanting to thwart the Biden party agenda can’t use a subterfuge to undermine the Constitution’s proscription against racial bias. Case law takes it a step further, to say that one cannot use a metaphorical substitute dog-whistle where the underlying objection to an appointment isn’t gender-neutral and race-neutral.
In looking for universalities, is it better to allow hate groups to exist, than the alternative? Journalists face severe constraints working in places where free speech is not a right. Not all nations afford their citizens the ability to tell whatever truths come forth. We’ve seen that recently in Russia, where an iron-fisted Putin keeps tight reign and shapes the public perception with fantastical interpretations of the facts.
In one sense, American Accountability Foundation puts out a stylized and slanted dogmatic reactionary schtick against the populist President Biden’s scholars and specialists, in the same way as Putin. AAF confabs small things into large ones, and it just happens to be against federal employees who’d be installed until a successor is selected.
We saw in the Trump administration, one admirable trait: attempting to fill every appointment with a nominee. Many of those in appointed roles are holdovers even now, and conservatives are doing their best to checkmate the president against replacing Trump’s picks with progressive policymakers.
As voters and citizens, we should be aware of the wizard behind the curtain as Biden offers forth his nominees for offices and roles. We should know about the strategy and industry behind the polarity and sensationalism of political appointments. And we should notice that influencers are at work, with a goal of shaping our views.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
