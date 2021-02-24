Oklahoma lawmaker Kevin McDugle beat a challenge last April when he proved he lived in Wagoner County for the crucial six months before filing to run for office. McDugle got elected, despite the fray of that interesting hearing. Now McDugle is sponsoring a law legalizing the unintentional killing of people while fleeing from a riot.
I have this visual of a Monster Truck with fatty tires crushing pedestrians who are diving out of the way. I’m not sure whether this law permits an intoxicated driver to negligently power through a group of rioters. Another visual this law invokes is that of a kid asking, “Daddy, what’s a riot?” What is a riot? Do you remember the Brooks Brothers Riot, when Gore and Bush had a close margin on the paper ballot/voting machines, so D.C. staffers flew down to Florida to shout off the count? The contrived publicity stunt was exposed when photographs showed well-dressed, unruly, nicely groomed "rioters" in Izod shirts and Gucci loafers or some such upscale Beltway fashion trend.
The deepest hurt this law can inflict is that it abrogates anything Oklahoma can do to celebrate Black history, by sanctifing the Charlottesville, Virginia, riot killer. It writes a new ending to whether it is OK to drive into a crowd of pedestrians: The white supremacist wins. "Unite the Right" was a gathering of neo-Confederates, neo-fascists, white nationalists, Nazis and neo-Nazis. Self-identified white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. rammed into the counterprotesters a distance a half mile away from the rally, causing death and injury.
McDugle seems to want to make it legal to run over people while leaving the scene. In Charlottesville, Fields had already rammed his car into another vehicle, and causing it to ping-pong into a third vehicle—a minivan. James Alex Fields Jr. has a number of documented mental health issues. Fields injured 35 people in a moment. Fields is serving two life sentences and 419 years in the U.S. penitentiary in Allenwood.
Instead of legalizing backing over and killing people in a crowd, McDugle should consider sponsoring laws to help Okies have better mental health. McDugle’s HB 2215 looks like a permission slip to kill innocent bystanders while fleeing.
I am sure the bill started out as simple as, "A person ought to be able to back their car out, if a crowd is trying to get them." 21 O.S. 1311 defines riot as" “Any use of force or violence, or any threat to use force or violence if accompanied by immediate power of execution, by three or more persons acting together and without authority of law, is riot.” Breaking it down: In Oklahoma, if one of three people together say, “If you don’t quit smashing vehicles with your car we will detain you,” the felon can legally rightfully then drive over innocent bystanders, without criminal or civil consequence.
Who really wants to give felons the carte blanch to run over innocent bystanders? Felons should not be given a legal pass for killing pedestrians to get away from a citizens’ arrest. This bill ties everyone’s hands who might be there to help law enforcement officers in quelling a clash. This bill is crazy lame, and is overbroad. In Oklahoma, we have affirmative defenses with bounds already. Self-defense is but one example.
As Oklahomans, we don’t institutionalize legislative memorials to white supremacists. Or maybe we do. Maybe that is implicit when Oklahoma is ranked in the bottom 10 percent in the nation for mental illness and substance use disorders. The state should help mentally ill people, but not at the price of giving them a free subjective pass to harm innocent bystanders.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.