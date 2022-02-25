Chris' parents are both gone now, so my husband and I have had to come to terms with losing immediate family members. Lately, we've also been forced to realize – as a close friend of ours commented, when another close friend of ours died last October – that we're going to start losing more and more friends and family our own age. We're no spring chickens – nor can anyone claim that title, once he or she has passed 60.
Chris' parents always wanted to leave something behind for Chris and his sister, Cathy, and their two grandkids. If you haven't dealt with settling an estate, you should know that it's complicated, time-consuming, and confusing. You need to understand words like "escrow" and "trust" – and I don't mean the kind of trust you place in another person. You may need to go places you didn't plan to go, at inconvenient times, and your boss might not be all that understanding. These things may be true even if the intended bequest is quite modest. And someone has to plan the services.
Chris and Cathy have been settling the estate of their parents since last spring. About 90 percent of the burden fell on Cathy, since she's in California, though five or six hours north of where their parents lived. For a month or two, they've been working to sell their parents' home in Southern California. Therefore, Chris and I planned to hook a trailer to the truck and drive out there in late February or early March, so he could pick up keepsakes and other things he wanted.
I'm at the point in life when I want to start getting rid of things, not acquiring them. But Chris has always been the type who drags up junk from wherever he can find it, and he saw no reason to miss this opportunity. So plans were made. Cathy and her husband, Andy, were to meet us in SoCal, take care of business, maybe go to Disneyland and do a few other things. Their daughter, Hannah, and her boyfriend were to join us a day or two, and Cole and his girlfriend were to be there as well. Cole wanted a last look at his grandparents' home, and Chris needed his help.
The plans started changing. First, Hannah couldn't get off work. There were concerns about the weather. Then, Andy started feeling bad, and wound up in the hospital. Chris told me the doctors said his blood was septic, and if they pumped stronger antibiotics into his system, his organs would fail. Last Sunday, the unthinkable happened, and as Cathy put it, "heaven got another angel."
Andy had Type 1 diabetes, and he and Cathy met many years ago at a diabetes camp led by, among others, my mother-in-law, who was a diabetes educator and worked for Johnson & Johnson with its OneTouch meters. Before that, Andy had been a pro baseball player and had started out on a farm team for the Detroit Tigers. When Cole was 4 and we were all in Florida, the family went to a Lakeland game, and Andy got two "foul balls" autographed for Cole, from the entire team (most of them knew Andy).
After an incident that put Andy out of commission as an athlete, he became a teacher, and he was truly committed to his students, staying after school to give extra attention to struggling kids in the inner city. He had many health problems in later years, including a brain tumor, and spent several periods of time in the hospital. Mom always worried about him, and she sometimes said she was afraid Andy would die before she did. She died in 2013. But Andy was a fighter, and he lived long enough to see his daughter, a superb dancer, grow into a lovely young woman. He adored her. He was one of the most attentive daddies I've ever seen. Andy and Cathy were a perfect team, too – best friends as well as life partners, at a level most couples never attain. I never saw them argue.
Andy was also a good uncle to Cole. I remember a few times he gently tried to steer Cole in the direction of baseball, but Cole wasn't cut out for it, although he's an avid spectator. It's because of Andy that Cole's favorite team is the Angels; before they moved north, that was Andy's favorite team, too. He once remarked he might have played for the Tigers, but he didn't live in Detroit. Once in Salinas, Andy threw over the Angels for the Giants. He took all of us to a game once, and from our nosebleed seats, we got to watch a tiny Barry Bonds work his left field magic.
Andy was a calming force, in every way and under every circumstance. He and I often joked about our status as "outsiders," especially when we sat back and chuckled during trips as the rest of the Cisternino family squabbled over one another's driving skills. The only time I ever heard Pop utter what could be called a curse was when Mom was behind the wheel – which was ironic, since she was the far better driver.
Chris saw Andy last summer, when he went out to Pops' funeral. Pop died in April 2021 – just minutes before the April 10 birthday I share with Hannah. I hadn't seen Andy since Christmas 2019, and neither had Cole. I couldn't find a way to get away from work last summer, but now, I wish I had just gone, no matter how anyone else complained. Though I don't attend funerals, I'd like to have just one more conversation with this insightful, thoughtful, funny, and kind man. I'd like to have another conversation with Pop, too, come to think of it.
It's a terrible blow to lose two wonderful fellows so close together – but aren't such losses always terrible, no matter when they come? It's not much comfort to hear someone say Andy is now whole, and no longer has to deal with that awful disease for which no one can seem to find a cure. It's better to say he lived a long life – for a diabetic, anyway – and that it was a life lived well, and appreciated by all who knew him.
Do you suppose heaven has a baseball team?
