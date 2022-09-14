COLUMN: Does Tahlequah's charter need to change?

Many remember 2020 as the year of COVID. Some will also remember in June 2020, the City Council approved the convening of an advisory committee.
The specific mission of that committee was to consider the structure, organization, and powers of Tahlequah city government provided under the current charter and to consider the suitability of these to the needs of our community now and in the future. Their task was to identify which, if any, changes should be brought forward to a vote of the people and make recommendations of the same to the mayor and City Council.
As requested, the committee deliberated and subsequently brought forward some recommended questions for the voters. The ballot was included in the November 2020 election; however, because of missed publication deadlines, the result of the election was null. The voters were promised another opportunity for change at the next municipal election, which will take place Feb. 14, 2023.
The Charter Review committee suspended work following the November 2020 election and reactivated June 2022 to consider once again what changes should be recommended to mayor and council for the upcoming election. This dedicated group of 10 community members is focused on what might be best for Tahlequah, spending much time in conversation, research, deliberation, and debate.
Why does it take so much effort? Because the makeup of the committee was determined with great consideration to inclusion. Each of the four council members in 2020 provided a list of individuals they would recommend. Those ultimately named to the committee represent each of the major political parties. There is an equal number of male and female individuals. Different generations and different industries are represented. Some are tribal members, some are not. All were also chosen because of their ability to communicate their own desires and concerns, while not being inflammatory or divisive.
As the review committee has reconvened, some have questioned whether they are subject to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act. Back in 1987, the Oklahoma Supreme Court found if the purpose of a committee is purely fact-finding, informational, recommendatory, or advisory, the committee is not required to hold open meetings. This committee exists to make recommendations to the City Council. Should they do so, the council may accept their recommendations, modify them, choose not to act, or take a different set of recommendations to the voters.
If council does pass a resolution calling for an election related to possible changes to the charter, those proposals, with both specific ballot language and simple explanation, will be published well in advance of the election. This will be the time for our community to weigh in, join the debate, and consider whether what is proposed is a good option to help propel us into our future. Your voice and your vote will be needed.
Our charter was originally adopted in June 1940. It has served as our guiding document for 83 years. Like an old house, does it need a new coat of paint? Some shoring up in places? Is it still comfortable for life as we know it now? How do we expect life will be in the near future? Good questions.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
