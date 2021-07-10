The pandemic has hit Americans hard because of the financial crisis it created. The federal government took a swing at helping those affected by the downturn in the economy, but the most vulnerable have not been sufficiently helped, and these individuals economically remain below where they started before the COVID-19 crisis.
I have noticed an influx of homeless people in Tulsa over the last year. In various sections of the city, there are encampments with tents, shopping carts, dogs, and trash. There is an effort to assist these individuals by a group who is using a local hotel to house some of these people until they find a more permanent solution.
The issue is that there are now more homeless people on the streets by that hotel. They are seen all day walking on sidewalks, in retail parking lots, and under trees. New restaurants, such as Panda Express and Starbucks, have invested in the area east of 31st and 41st and Garnett, but the area now has the feeling of being run down due to the increase in the hopeless population.
The hotel that is housing the homeless was previously owned by Wyndham Hotels. I live in this area, and daily I see an increase of individuals on the corner asking for money, sleeping on the street, lounging under the freeway, and pushing shopping carts with their worldly possessions inside. As I see these people, I wonder how they ended up in this situation. I also wonder how to support these individuals, as well as the community that they are residing in.
We need more outreach for the homeless, and the city should hire and deploy more social workers to work with the homeless to help get them off of the streets. The city also needs sticker laws to prohibit living on the streets. In some areas, the encampments can be seen as a public nuisance. It is unhealthy to allow hundreds of people to live on the streets, especially during a pandemic.
Some individuals may have mental health challenges and drug abuse issues, but we must provide them a better alternative than the street. It is inhumane to simply remove the encampments without considering the living space of those living within them. The city should consider gathering intel to find out how these homeless people arrived at where they are. The city should also provide them with temporary housing, if they are willing to work, go to school, or acquire a trade.
These individuals need help, but they must want it as well. We must discourage living on the street while offering the homeless better alternatives.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
