It's August and we have reached the dog days of summer. I always assumed the phrase referred to the sultry days considered the most uncomfortable part of the season.
Historically, it was the period following the rising of the Sirius star system connected with heat, drought, thunderstorms, lethargy, mad dogs and bad luck. There it is - now I understand what it really means: dogs and bad luck.
Like others, I enjoy running in the summer sun. The best time to accomplish this is right around midday. Apparently, this also is the perfect time for dogs to run free.
Living outside of town, I enjoy running in the rolling Oklahoma hills. It is a runner's paradise, especially if you are one who loves the heat and humidity of an Oklahoma summer day. However, there is one major issue: the dogs of summer. I'm not talking about the hot, sultry days. I'm talking about dogs - the animals that are supposed to be man's best friend.
We have seen movies of the troubled boy and out of nowhere comes the loving dog ready to save the day. This previously unknown but now faithful companion is ready to protect at all costs, while being a confidant who will love you regardless, right? In my case, that seems to only exist on the back set of a Hollywood studio.
For a runner, it is instead the perfect opportunity for these four-legged friends to chase you down for an afternoon exercise of their own. There are several running loose in our area, and Jones Road seems to be the perfect spot for strays. However, it's the ones who live in the area that cause the most mayhem for those of us trying to exercise.
First there is Marmaduke, a Great Dane living about a half-mile down. If he is out, he comes charging and growling like an enraged bull seeing red. One day, he got just a little too close, and I had to blast him with my can of Ruger pepper spray. He stopped mid-leap and turned in mid-air like he had just had a major shock. A couple of days later, he carefully watched me from his yard, looking confused, wondering if I was going to shoot red streaks of lightening from my fingertips again.
There was also a German shepherd I called Wilhelm. If he happened to be out, he would come charging like he was a police dog on the chase of a violent criminal. The thing that was most bothersome, though, was the pre-teen girl in his family who would just stand there and watch the scene play out like she was watching an episode of "Cops."
When Wilhelm's family moved, I joyfully told my family that a new family was in the house. As I was enjoying the last bit of run and almost home a few days later, I swore I heard a slight rumble of thunder. Not seeing a cloud in the sky, I looked ahead to my left to see not one, not two, but three massive Great Danes coming right at me like three defensive linemen and I had just been pitched the ball in the backfield.
As I stopped, can of Ruger at the ready, the owner come running out and called them all back, apologizing to me. "Welcome to Oklahoma," I said with a smile, and went on my way.
Yes, welcome to Oklahoma - most especially the north side of Tahlequah, where the dog days of summer takes on a whole new meaning.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
