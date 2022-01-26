COLUMN: DOJ has evidence to link Trump to insurrection

The arrest of the Oath Keepers leader raises questions about the higher-echelon planners of the insurrection, but it also puts a spotlight on just who these Oath Keepers are, though they claim they are defending the U.S. Constitution. Oath Keepers found a fellow autocratic leader in Donald J. Trump, who made a mockery of the separation of powers, which is defying the oath he took as president.
We also know now that after the election of then-President Barack Obama, this now-arrested and charged Oath Keeper leader told his followers to prepare for war. And on Jan. 6, 2021, these Oath Keepers attempted to violently disrupt the peaceful constitutional transfer of power. This is why these 10 Oath Keepers have been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Seditious conspiracy is codified in the federal statutes as actions that are defined in clear terms. The attempted overthrow of the federal government is contained within that statute, as are the disruptions to federal law that regulate the peaceful transfer of power. And finally, the theft of property in the act of attempting that coup is also codified in the statute.
As to whether Trump knew of the Oath Keepers intentions or whether he himself approved of the Oath Keepers' plans to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, that is another matter. I think Trump knew exactly what the Oath Keepers would do on Jan. 6. But ultimately, the Department of Justice has serious sedition charges in the works that are very rare in the history of our nation. And if this concerns you because of the possible links between militant groups and members of the legitimate power structure, it should.
Trump encouraged GOP governors in states where Joe Biden had won to not certify the election. And through the Eastman memo, we now know about the plan to throw out electors in the seven battleground states. Trump advisers, whether they were working for the White House or not, were advancing this plan to install alternate slates of electors, with a pressure campaign on then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out slates of electors in favor of Biden.
The reality is that no state had alternate slates of electors as these "alternate slates" were fake. These Trump "electors" did not even have the authority to be officially designated as electors. Now, we have an Oath Keeper leader and 10 other Oath Keepers who are charged with a seditious conspiracy that involved a plan that the Oath Keepers devised to stash weapons in a nearby Virginia hotel for a quick reaction force. There are Oath Keepers now cooperating with the Department of Justice, which is providing encrypted documents and communications, as well as information regarding training exercises prior to Jan. 6, 2021.
I would say the DOJ now has, or should have, enough evidence to demonstrate how this was a coordinated insurrection with involvement at the highest level of the executive branch. And that does include Trump's phone call with the Georgia Secretary of State about those 11,780 votes, over which Trump himself is now under investigation.
And what about those "electorate officials" from states that will probably flip as the DOJ puts the heat on them to find out who the ringleader was who provided those state election officials with forged electoral documents? This was a plan to violently disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. And that is by definition an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
