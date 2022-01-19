COLUMN: Domestic extremists greatest threat to U.S.

As the Jan. 6 Committee enters a new year, the plan is that public hearings will share the timeline of what transpired on that horrible day. And an interim report is scheduled to be filed by the spring well ahead of the 2022 midterms. The committee is moving forward with remarkable speed, but even more paramount is the action of the Department of Justice. The DOJ does not have to wait for referrals from the congressional committee to investigate themselves and hand down grand jury indictments.
The accountability factor in terms of punishing the violent insurrectionists and prosecuting some of the lawmakers/Trump White House staff that may have had a hand in the attack is a priority because of the closing window of opportunity, should the GOP take back Congress in November. But just as important in terms of saving our democracy are reforms that need to be made within the codified federal statute framework. I am speaking of the panel recommending legislative reforms that will put up guardrails against future attempts to sabotage an election by creating a constitutional gray area. What would have happened, for example, if Congress had not been able to certify the electoral results of the 2020 race? The Electoral Vote Count Act is an area that needs to be addressed.
We know our democracy is at risk by what many red state legislatures have done recently. The John R. Lewis Act is extremely crucial, but there is a lack of enough GOP support on the Hill to make this a reality. Thus, the more immediate priority – given the practicality of the status quo regarding the Lewis act, as well as the Freedom to Vote bill – is for Congress to enact legislation to check the powers of what a sitting president can do during a national emergency. Now, I say this because Michael Flynn suggested to then-President Trump that he should declare a national emergency or deploy troops to delay certification of votes.
The idea that there were DOJ officials like Jeff Clark, who prepared a memo about the state of Georgia sending an alternative slate of electors, was one of those ploys that would have resulted in lawsuits that could have delayed the certification. Ultimately, it will be criminal and civil accountability, along with legislative reform, that will preserve democracy.
What happened at the Capitol last year on Jan. 6 was a violent attempted insurrection that failed, and every congressman and congresswoman should be loudly condemning the incident. While many members of Congress have denounced the attack, and some are serving on the committee investigating, it is disgusting that some Hill lawmakers have been downplaying the incident for political reasons. The Department of Homeland Security has said domestic extremists represent the biggest threat to our country.
The people who smashed windows, assaulted police, and screamed out “Hang Mike Pence” were not involved in a constitutionally-protected redress of grievances. If there were lawmakers involved in the insurrection, they should be prosecuted. Trump weaponized and pressured the DOJ to overturn the election.
Over 700 Capitol rioters have been arrested, charged, and some have even been sentenced from prison terms ranging from a few months to several years. Four members of the Proud Boys are facing serious felony charges with potentially lengthy prison terms. The House Committee has been uncovering a wealth of information that could potentially put some former White House staffers and maybe some lawmakers in prison.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
