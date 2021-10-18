COLUMN: Domestic violence touches everyone

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For many, the tradition has been to keep those type of situations in the family quiet, but for centuries, domestic violence has been a scourge on not only Americans, but all nations of the world.
This past week, an example of the issue was brought to the forefront with the death of a well-liked health care worker in the area – which was, sadly and allegedly, brought about by the hand of another trusted health care worker in our community. An investigation is still ongoing, but police reports are indicating there appeared to be some sort of “physical altercation” that occurred leading up to the tragic event. The tragedy has impacted not only our community, but has become a nationwide story.
While most domestic violence issues do not lead to immediate death, this is only one of millions that take place across the nation. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year. Yes, you read that correctly – men are victims of domestic violence, too. Statistics show that every nine seconds, a woman in the U.S. is assaulted by a current or former significant other, and one in four men are victims of physical violence or abuse by their partners as well. For men, that is only as estimated guess, because cultural reasoning goes against the reporting of cases of violence against men at the hand of women. From childhood, boys and young men are taught it is “disgraceful” to be hurt by a "girl,” and that stigma stays with most males throughout their lives.
Physical violence is not the only form of domestic abuse, either. Abuse can come verbally, emotionally, spiritually, and sexually. Many victims lose their self-esteem and feel they will never find anyone else, never be happy or don’t deserve happiness because of past choices. Others are convinced the things wrong in the relationship are their own fault, or they fear that by removing themselves from the situation, they will be forced to sacrifice their children, home, income, jobs and more, so they often decide they cannot leave. Even worse, many are too frightened to leave out of fear of being killed or harm coming to a family member or loved one.
Ironically, many in abusive relationships don’t realize it, even when others see worrisome patterns of their partners. Things such as isolation, jealousy, possessiveness, or if the partner puts them down or makes them not realize their self-worth, are all indicators of domestic violence. Every one of us can share stories of women, men, and children they know who have suffered with some type of domestic violence.
The rates of violence have increased over the past few months, as well due to the pandemic, with lockdowns, loss of jobs, kids at home from school all day, and the fear of becoming ill or dying, which has risen anxiety and stress levels to an all-time high.
Anyone who is frightened of a person in their home – regardless of if it is a spouse, parent, child, or another person – should seek help. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
Our homes should be our sanctuaries and places of love, warmth, and comfort where each person can be surrounded by care and support of loving family members. For millions of people around the world, home is not a person’s safe place. Until we can have love and peace at home, it will be impossible to have peace in our communities and in our nations.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
