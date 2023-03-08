COLUMN: Donald Trump's fighting words

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Delaware and Cherokee Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&