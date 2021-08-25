COLUMN: Don't blame TMSA for Red Fern cancellation

What? No Red Fern Festival again this year? Who are these brave souls who made a very difficult decision that was certain to generate negative comments, ugly social media posts, and disappoint the community? I’m here to tell you they are individuals who love Tahlequah more than most: the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
According to their website, the purpose of the Main Street Association is to foster, promote, maintain, and encourage the civic, social, commercial, tourist and economic welfare of our city. This mostly volunteer organization works to ensure our downtown remains the vibrant, welcoming heart of our community.
Love the banners downtown? Thank Main Street. Appreciate the display of American flags on patriotic occasions and Christmas decorations during the holidays? Thank Main Street. Does your family enjoy Movies in the Park? Have you participated in Wines of Winter, the Cookie Stroll, Ladies Night Out, or Second Saturday festivities? Main Street, Main Street, Main Street.
Have you ever wanted to adopt a bumpout and add to the vibrant flowers and greenery enjoyed by so many? Maybe you would like to volunteer for one of the clean-up events, picking up trash or touching up some paint? Maybe you have a great idea to make downtown better that you’re willing to propose during The Great Event?
All of these don’t just happen. Volunteers work hard to design, coordinate, and market these activities with the goal of preserving our culture, supporting our businesses, and promoting opportunities to live, work and play in Tahlequah. If you’re new to town and looking for a way to connect, to make new friends, this is an organization to consider.
Of all the events, the largest, most well-known, and highly anticipated is the Red Fern Festival. The TMSA crew works all year long preparing for the festival. For those who are new to town, Wilson Rawls' novel, “Where the Red Fern Grows,” is set in and around Tahlequah. The festival usually spans seven blocks, with arts and crafts, vendors, food trucks, inflatables, live music, a rubber duck race, a car show, and hound dog trials. Each year is usually bigger and better than the year before.
Deciding to cancel the Red Fern Festival just a few short weeks before the event is heart-wrenching for those who have spent a year planning. A year ago, it was unthinkable that we would be caught up in a second surge of COVID. But here we are. Maybe by April 2022, we will finally have the virus under control.
Working together we can make a difference. Get vaccinated if you can, wear a mask when around others, stay home if you feel at all sick, wash your hands. Planning for Red Fern 2022 is well underway and volunteers are always welcome.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
