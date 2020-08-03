Now that it's becoming undeniable that Joe Biden has a substantial – and seemingly durable – lead on Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, references to the supposed polling problems of 2016 are being made with increasing frequency.
For Democrats, memories of that election serve as protection against both the practical and emotional consequences of becoming overconfident. For Republicans who remain Trump supporters, they take solace in the fact that Clinton’s defeat was not anticipated by most pundits. That solace is likely to be temporary, as the responses to invoking the experiences of the 2016 election are beginning to include a handful of essential refutations to the belief that the 2016 campaign season is particularly illustrative.
The first of them is that Trump got exceedingly lucky in being elected president. No matter how many times he says it, he did not win a landslide in the Electoral College. No matter how many times he claims it happened, there is no proof that illegal votes made up the popular vote difference between him and Hillary Clinton. He lost the popular vote by nearly three million ballots, and just barely squeaked by in three states, thus allowing him to leverage an antiquated presidential selection system.
It was the electoral equivalent of hitting a quadruple bank shot, and one he was only able to make with foreign assistance against a very unpopular nominee from the other party. He will not have all those advantages again, as Biden has consistently been given higher approval and likeability ratings than the previous Democratic nominee.
The misunderstandings of just how much luck it took for Trump to get to the White House have contributed to the mistaken perception that polling was highly inaccurate four years ago. It was not. That is not to say it might not prove inaccurate this election cycle, or that it was perfect in the last one. But if you are a supporter of the president who is trying to find some comfort in the belief that the polls were wrong last time, so they will be again, that is neither accurate, nor particularly good reasoning.
There is a difference between punditry and polling, and between prognosticators and pollsters. Until just before an election – and technically, not even then – a poll is simply a snapshot of public opinion at a given point in time. It does not function as a crystal ball. All sorts of political experts will take polling data and try to parse them and make comparisons to previous elections, candidates, and circumstances to make a prediction in order to make their best guess as to who will win an election.
The distinction needs to be made between people who gather data, the pollsters, and those who use the numbers to try to see the future. The reputable members of the former group have a much better track record than the latter. Given the situation right now, with former Vice President Biden currently in a near-commanding lead, his supporters would do well to remember these things, too. We are still over three months away from the election, after all.
But if you’re a Trump supporter, it would do you and your candidate well to take a good look at the available data, and no matter how tempting the unanticipated outcome of 2016 may make it, not dismiss it as "fake news." There are no indications of Republican undersampling. There continues to be a dearth of evidence concerning “shy” Trump voters not reflected in polling. Right now, the numbers for the president are bad, and most likely accurate.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
