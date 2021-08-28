COLUMN: Don't forget to thank health care, essential workers

Although many Americans have been able to experience a small amount of normalcy over the past few months, health care workers have once again seen a surge in patients who are sick with COVID-19. We cannot lose sight that these individuals have sacrificed so much over the past year or so.
They have missed time with their families, seen death, and been ridiculed for trying to warn people about the dangers of COVID-19. We are seeing reports on television and social media that medical staff are once again reaching a breaking point and do not know how much more they can take. During the highest point of the pandemic, there were no vaccines readily available to most adult Americans. This is no longer the case.
I feel for these health care workers. I've heard people say they signed up for this type of work or that they take an oath to take care of people. That may be true, but they are being forced to take care of people who had access to a way of keeping themselves from being in medical danger if they were vaccinated. These health care and essential workers have my respect, because they are showing up each day, trying to help those who are sick.
I hardly hear the same praise for health care and essential workers that I heard at the beginning of the pandemic. They are still performing tasks to help people, in a way that most of us would not be able to do. Their mission continues as they see spikes in many cities around the country.
With their selfless efforts, I can only imagine how many people have lived because a great health care worker assisted, prayed, loved, and cared for them. Let's get back to celebrating our health care and essential employees and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
