COLUMN: Don't forget to vote in June

Republicans have every reason to be confident about the upcoming midterm elections. The sitting president from the opposing party has a relatively low approval rating. Other polling shows individual matchups around the country being favorable to their candidates. And even though there is reason to wonder whether this historical trend is weakening, the party out of power tends to do well in non-presidential elections.
The usual caveats apply, of course. The election is not tomorrow. In fact, there are still six months before Election Day. Although there is less time than that before some states’ early voting laws allow ballots to be cast, there is plenty of time for something unforeseen to occur that could alter the trajectory of the election cycle.
In Oklahoma, we have a very unusual situation in that both our U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs. Senate elections are staggered so that does not occur regularly. However, with the retirement of Sen. James Inhofe, his seat is now up at the same time as Sen. James Lankford’s. Well, technically, it will not be vacated by Inhofe until the end of the current congress early next January, but some moves were made so the election to replace Inhofe could be held at the same time as other elections.
Of course, the subject of this article provides an opportunity for friendly reminders about election dates. Our state’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 28. Should a runoff be necessary in any contests, the top two vote-getters will face off on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Because of the availability of a second U.S. Senate seat, which was simultaneously unanticipated and eagerly awaited, there will be runoffs. Not only because of Inhofe’s retirement, but in several other races for open seats because their current occupants are looking for a promotion. That not only applies to our 2nd District Rep. Markwayne Mullin, but also to sitting state Sen. Nathan Dahm, and everyone who, in turn, is looking to fill the positions those two are leaving.
This may again be another good time for a public service announcement about the importance of down ballot races. Even if there were not an inordinate amount of activity in the state offices that will be voted on due to the game of musical chairs Inhofe’s retirement created, those elections are especially important. The decisions made by the people who go to Oklahoma City often have a more direct and substantial impact on our lives than those made by people who go to Washington, D.C.
So, while I know it is easy to forget to vote, or rationalize not doing so, please put a reminder in your calendars to participate in the upcoming elections. Unexpected issues can arise. Health problems can create complications. And everyone can be forgetful from time to time. But consistent failure to cast a ballot does nothing to improve the quality of leadership and representation at any level of government.
Yes, there is more involved in voting than simply showing up, making marks on a piece of paper, putting it in a scanner, and leaving. The votes a person casts should be informed ones. As with the understanding involving the time-related costs of voting, no one can reasonably expect every voter to have detailed understandings of every issue facing society. But a little information goes a long way in helping people determine who they think is most suited to speak for them in our state and national capitals.
And, lest I fail to mention it, make one more calendar entry for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
