COLUMN: Don't give handguns to kids

I've said before that I am not anti-gun. I've owned guns, shot guns, hunted with guns, and know plenty of folks who are avid hunters and gun owners. All those folks have something in common with me and with a large majority of their fellow citizens: They believe reasonable gun regulations are needed to have a safe and civil society.
Specifically, four changes to how we deal with guns reported by NPR/Maris on Sept. 10, 2019, include increase funding for mental health at 89%, require backgrounds checks for private and gun show sales at 83%, create a national "red flag" law at 72%, and require a license before gun purchase at 72%.
Another survey by Axios on June 5 said, "Among parents of school-aged kids, 72% described themselves as very or somewhat concerned about the possibility of gun violence at their children's schools." And "Nearly one-third of parents said their children worry 'a lot' about gun violence at school, and more than half of the parents surveyed said their children felt scared and sad in the wake of the Uvalde shooting."
One would think lawmakers would look at those numbers and seriously consider trying to do something about access to guns by young people since, as reported in the NY Times on June 2, "Six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 (including Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX) were by people who were 21 or younger, representing a shift for mass casualty shootings, which before 2000 were most often initiated by men in their mid-20s, 30s and 40s."
We now know brain development - especially that part of the brain that controls what is called "executive function" or high-level problem-solving, the frontal cortex - continues until 25. With that information and recent history, I was surprised that an Oklahoma lawmaker - Rep. Olsen, R-Roland - introduced HB 1001, which would lower the age for access to handguns from 21 to 18. His rationale was the old, tired NRA trope about stopping a "bad guy with a gun by a good guy with a gun." I thought that line was permanently abandoned after Uvalde, where hundreds of good guys with guns failed to stop the one bad guy with a gun.
He went on to cite the "they can join the military and have access to weapons" argument, while leaving out that soldiers are screened for duty, trained thoroughly, and only have the weapons when they are on the firing range or in a war zone. Otherwise, they are locked up tight. He also noted they can marry at 18, but I have no idea what that has to do with owning a handgun. He said to protect the family, but it is clearly statistically relevant that more family members are harmed by guns at home than any feared intruder.
As reported in "Insider" on Aug. 30, 2021, "Accidental deaths from gunshots among children jumped 31% during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- March 2020 to December 2020 -- when compared to that same timeframe in 2019" and, the American Academy of Pediatrics believes "The absence of guns from children's homes and communities is the most reliable and effective measure to prevent firearm-related injuries in children and adolescents."
So, an 18-year-old father with a gun at home would actually be more dangerous to his family. I've heard many times "guns don't kill people, people kill people." Yes, and it is increasingly and undeniably true that giving guns to unstable, not fully developed, and untrained people who are the ones doing the killing is not wise or smart. We need to show some wisdom here, some common sense, and listen to 80% of the people. Don't give handguns to kids. Defeat HB 1001.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
