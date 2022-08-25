COLUMN: Don't look down; city is on a wave

When was the last time you made the run through Westville to Fayetteville?
If you haven't traveled Highway 62 in a while, things are very different. The suburbs of Fayetteville continue to expand westward toward the Oklahoma line. There you are, cruising through the countryside, when over the distant hills, you realize you're seeing rows upon rows of new rooftops.
As it dawns upon you that this world has changed, up pops a stoplight at an otherwise unpopulated intersection. As the road transitions to a four-lane, you see sidewalks on both sides of the pavement running for miles, even as the road progresses through open fields. Before you know it, you're traveling past big box and convenience stores on a five- or six-lane road that's so busy vehicles leaving those stores have difficulty heading left.
Summers may still be a tiny burg. There may still be a bit of space between Lincoln and Prairie Grove. But Prairie Grove to Farmington is just a sign on the road. Farmington to Fayetteville is much like Jenks or Sand Springs to Tulsa.
Tahlequah is definitely not looking to be Fayetteville. Their current growth rate is 2.12% per year and their median income is $67,191 annually. By comparison, Tahlequah is growing less than 1% per year and our median income is $37,177. Fayetteville has been riding a growth wave for a few decades. Tahlequah has just caught a wave and is still learning to adjust. It sure would be nice to close that $30,000 per year difference, though.
Things are popping toward closing that gap. The Cherokee Nation is investing much in facilities, job training programs, and enhancements to its reservation - particularly in and around Tahlequah. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority are all pushing to recruit new businesses. Our builders can't keep up with the demand for housing.
The Mid-America Industrial Park 20 miles to our north is adding new industry at a breathtaking pace. The Oklahoma and Arkansas governors have announced an effort to turn the Highway 412 corridor into a national hub of advanced mobility development and entrepreneurship. Advanced mobility includes everything from urban air mobility aircraft, drones, electric vehicles, battery development, to aerospace engineering, and most any related thing in-between.
According to the EDA proposal, 40% of the projected 30,000 to 40,000 potential new jobs would not require more than a high school diploma. Granted, the advanced mobility corridor is long, but Tahlequah is just about in the middle between Tulsa and Fayetteville. We will be changing.
All of this means our planning for infrastructure and targeted expansion has got to ramp up. I don't know how the Fayetteville folks made the jump from trying to catch up to getting their roads, water, sewer systems, and electrical grid in place before the community growth wave hit - but we need to be learning from them.
Don't look down and hold on tight, Tahlequah. We are definitely on a wave.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.