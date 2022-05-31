COLUMN: Don't pay attention to dancing monkeys

Well, here we go again. It's once again election time and suddenly we are under another "scare" of COVID cases rising and an outbreak of monkeypox.
Odd how inflation is causing havoc, baby formula is scarce, gas prices are at extreme highs right here at the start of the summer tourist season, and our caring elected officials who want to fight for America just sent 40 billion tax dollars to Ukraine. With all of that, we are getting our attention diverted to the dreaded COVID again, this time with the addition of monkeypox.
I mean, it worked the first time, right? Besides, monkeypox sounds so much more ominous than COVID, which the entire world has heard enough about in the last three years.
Pardon the sarcasm and skepticism, but it seems this timing was just about perfect. While I'm not a conspiracy theorist, I do understand that the art of diversion to formulate and change public opinion is often used in political arenas.
Two weeks to flatten the curve turned into three years, lockdowns were put in place for most but not for the elites, mandatory masks unless you were part of a riot against the police, forced business closures for small business owners but not corporations caused many Americans to push back. This in turn caused bitter and hateful divisiveness that is still ongoing.
President Joe Biden's approval numbers are in the tank, and Vice-President Kamala Harris is missing in action, so many think something had to be done to show their supposed strong leadership through a tough crisis.
Enter monkeypox, the rare disease that is a much less severe cousin of smallpox, primarily known to be in West and Central Africa, and not known for being very transmissible among humans.
The World Health Organization has said this outbreak has seen approximately 250 cases throughout 16 countries around the world. Wow! There are 250 cases on a planet with a human population of about 8 billion. Just to be on the safe side, we might need to prepare to slow everything down for a couple of weeks, just to flatten the curve, so some have opined.
If that isn't enough, let's throw in that dreaded COVID, which is suddenly seeing another supposed spike in cases. In fact, New York City is beginning to again push the wearing of masks narrative even though nationwide hospitalizations are not that high.
What most Americans fail to realize is that the WHO is meeting this week in Switzerland, and one item of business will be to vote on amendments submitted by the Biden administration in January. These proposed amendments will give WHO the authority to declare an international health emergency and override any powers of nation states, essentially turning over U.S. sovereignty to the organization in these cases. According to the documents, the U.S. amendments also provide the WHO Director-General the authority to declare health emergencies at will, which can be used for financial and economic actions against any nation in question by other nations aligned with the WHO for not following the directives.
Like watching a magician, our attention is being diverted while corrupt career politicians are making deals without the input or knowledge of the American people. We are being told to focus on monkeypox, but it seems the real monkeys are in D.C. leaping in the beltway cage of tomfoolery. It's time Americans put a stop to their monkeyshines. We all deserve better.
Randy Gibson is owner and CEO of RDG Communications Group and President of Maloy PR.
