COLUMN: Don't poke the mama bear

Last week’s race for governor in Virginia between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin garnered a lot of attention around the country for Democrats and Republicans, liberal and conservative. At the end of the night, Virginia proved to be a harsh wake-up call for Democrats, and one of the lessons learned was not to poke a mama bear.
Virginia was a state that President Joe Biden won by 10 percentage points just a year ago, and it was assumed by many that Democrats would easily roll to victory in the state’s races. Instead, Republicans took a clean sweep by winning the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. The evening left Democrats picking up the pieces and wondering what went wrong when everything was supposedly going so – ahem – right. Democrats sent out the big guns, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to campaign when polls started showing the race was tightening.
Many things were happening on the national level that did not sit well with Virginia voters, including energy prices, supply line shortages, inflation, a continued border crisis and a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Closer to home, however, the death blow more than likely came from the state’s and McAuliffe’s opinion on education, including the teaching of controversial subjects such as LBGTQ issues and critical race theory, coupled with mandatory COVID vaccines and mask mandates in local school systems.
During the debate, McAuliffe said he did not believe parents should tell schools what to teach during a discussion about sexually explicit materials in the schools. His comments received criticism from conservatives and others across the nation. The comments were in reference to legislation he vetoed in 2016 and 2017 that would have notified parents of sexually explicit content in books and other educational materials. If they had passed, the bills would have required teachers to provide alternative materials to students whose parents objected to the sexually explicit content.
Many parents believed the materials were inappropriate for school-aged children and were aghast that an elected official would indicate parents should not be involved in the education or curriculum of their children. Youngsten replied by saying that school districts needed to better inform parents about what their children are being taught. “You believe school systems should tell children what to do. I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education,” he said.
Like many dissatisfied parents across the country, Virginia parents had already been vocal at local school board meetings, and the comments by McAuliffe did not sit well with parents who were already in a protective mode. Parents from both sides of the political spectrum banded together to voice displeasure with what was happening in their schools in what became known as the "mama bear movement."
There were many lessons for all in the results of this race, and Democrats and Republicans alike should take note of what happened before the 2022 midterms a year from now.
First, local and state politicians need to focus on issues facing their own areas and not focus so much on the issues and demands of the national parties. In Virginia, too much time and effort were spent on national issues. Second, listen to the voters and offer solutions to the issues they are facing, which at this time are inflation, energy, supplies, vaccine and mask mandates, and what is being taught in schools. Third, welcome the opinions and involvement of parents in their children’s education, and whatever you do, don’t poke the mama bear.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
