I'm not the greatest parent in the world, and I only raised one child, which means there is no bit of esoteric bit of wisdom to which only I am privy. But I have three siblings, a number of cousins, and a few dozen friends who have kids and grandkids, so I've made plenty of observations over the years.
Because I am a cynic, my list of "don'ts" is more extensive than my "do's." For the most part, I share child-rearing advice from the standpoint of a child, rather than that of a parent who raised one. With the holidays looming and hands jutting out for gifts, I figure there's an off-chance someone might find one or two of my 14 perceptions vaguely illuminating. It's something to do while the turkey digests over a span of three days. I should be able to get to seven before I run out of space.
1. Don't play favorites. My husband and I escaped this pitfall by stopping at one, but almost everyone I know who has kids favors one above the rest. This is not true of my siblings - or at least, if they have favorites, they do so covertly so no one can tell. If you want to confess your favoritism to a priest or trusted friend, fine - just don't let the kids know. This is one of the biggest killers of self-worth that I can think of.
2. Don't try to build self-esteem by telling your kids they're better than others. When I was a child, I noticed this led to the ostracizing of kids of color, from low-income families, of a different faith (or none at all), and kids who, through no fault of their own, were - how to put this? - intellectually bereft. There is always at least one way every other kid is better than yours, even if it's just taste in clothing or sports teams, so convincing them they are "the best" at everything is a recipe for an eventual butt-whoopin'. Kids who are under the misapprehension they're hot stuff will eventually express that to their "lesser" peers.
3. Don't keep your kids from developing relationships with grandparents. My husband says a kid and his grandparents have a common enemy: the kid's parents. Grandparents who don't dote on their grandkids are a sorry lot, but that doesn't mean jealousy should rear its head among the parental units. Let the kids visit grandma and grandpa in the summer; those are some of the more cherished memories for the three older kids in my family. Tell the grandparents the rules you've set down, expect those rules to be broken (perhaps with encouragement from the grandparents), and deal with it later. "They're old" is as good an excuse as any for their overindulgence.
4. At the same time, don't fob your kids off on their grandparents too often. My dad often remarked on parents who seemed to be letting the grandparents raise the kids, so they could have - as they often put it - "me time." I happen to agree with him on this one. Your "me time" should have been enjoyed before you had the kids, so expecting grandparents to give up their lives so you can still hit the bars is as righteous as chunking out your empty 30-pack at the end of my driveway.
5. Don't force kids to go to church every time a service is held. This suggestion won't go over well with a few of my Baptist friends, who are now repeating the mistakes their parents made. You've seen those commercials about people becoming their parents, and it isn't pretty. My dad, a Baptist deacon, used to carp: "I don't care how sick you are; you're going to church!" Some of my wiser friends were able to tolerate the mandate and pretend to approve of it, but trust me: Most of the time, that kid will come to resent, or even avidly dislike, church. He might eventually stray back into a pew, but I wouldn't count on it. When I was young, I knew no atheists or agnostics; now, about two-thirds of my friends fit into that category, and few darken the sanctuary door - or if they do, the door will be to a different faith or denomination.
6. Don't ground them if they're a few minutes late. I never understood curfews, because my parents' philosophy that "there's nothing morally acceptable going on that late" turned out to be off the mark. Although I didn't get up to no good, some of my friends did, so I know teens can easily forego the 7 p.m. dinner and the 9 p.m. movie for a several-hours-long tryst in the back seat of a Buick. In my day, you couldn't use your cell to call your parents and let them know you were running behind, but they did have pay phones, and I always had a dime, but that call never averted the punishment. Whatever your kids can do at 1 a.m., they can do at 6 p.m. Forget the strict curfew.
7. Don't force your kid to play sports. That will seem like sacrilege to most Okies, but let's face it: Not every young man will grow up to be in the starting lineup for the Chiefs or Cowboys, and only a fraction will get a college scholarship for it. Shoving the kid onto a gridiron at age 3 won't turn a klutz into a quarterback. It's OK to make an effort, but at some point, you have to stop embarrassing yourself and your kid, and resign yourself that he's destined to be a musician, a carpenter, a teacher, a doctor, or an astrophysicist.
I'll get to the rest of my notes next week. I might even include a few do's, which helped me along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.