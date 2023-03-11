COLUMN: Downing becoming trough in sty?

Tahlequah old-timers - of which I am now one - have always grumbled about how poorly the city was planned. They have various theories, but I haven't been around long enough to pin the blame on anyone. I do know, however, what is exacerbating the problem: our love of fast food.
If you doubt the veracity of my claim, scroll down the Daily Press' Facebook timeline. It might take you a few hours, which most of us don't have to waste, but eventually, you will come to our announcement that Tahlequah was going to get a Whataburger. We got more reactions - "likes," "loves," and the occasional "wow" - than for any other post in history, even the ones about Ryan Dirteater. I pass by that location every morning at about 6 or 6:30, and again every evening. I can see the progress, and I dread the opening of this restaurant, even though I myself like a Whataburger every now and again.
But we can't blame Whataburger - at least, not yet. Before that establishment was a thought in any local minds, there was Braum's. I label those who frequent that place as "oinks." I myself am occasionally among those entering the sty. Anyone who gets offended by the epithet has to accept the reality that those who root through a half-gallon of ice cream every day or so are eventually going to resemble one of the animals best known for its bacon. That's true even if the cartons of ice cream Braum's now sells are no longer real half-gallons but of a considerably lesser quantity - for the same price, of course.
When Braum's had the fire last April that closed it down until the end of 2022, I suspected it was caused by a frustrated driver caught up in the melee, or an aggrieved cop tasked with directing traffic. Most people who have driven by during a certain time had to confront the vestiges of the drive-thru. Oftentimes, some poor officer would be trying to maintain order, taking his life into his own hands. Visitors have told me they initially thought people were rubbernecking at the scene of a fatality crash, but I have assured them it's just folks looking to expand their waistlines.
Coming into town on U.S. Highway 62 might not be so bad during some parts of the day. But trying to head toward the river - that sucks like a gas thief at the business end of a siphon hose. The oinks are lined up, trying to turn left for ice cream, coffee or tacos. Can you imagine what it will be like in a few months when they're trying to turn left for a triple Whataburger and fries? The Downing/bypass intersection will have more snarls than a hooker's hair after a 10-trick night at a certain motel.
For hapless drivers headed into town from the direction of the river, there are other oink joints where jousting is justified. Hazards of the left lane on Downing are multiplied by those trying to turn into Sonic for their Bacon Breakfast Toasters, or for those who want to pack on the pounds more quickly, they plow through the intersection and cruise toward the doughnut shop. Some oinks are a bit more discrete, and they wait to make their turn into the Dollar General, where they can buy a bag of chips without revealing piggy passions.
I always imagine the driver's sides of vehicles containing fast-food foragers to list slightly to the left even before the turn is made. The waiting-to-turn vehicles usually have single occupants - they would not be eligible for the diamond lanes in California - because they don't want anyone to know what they're doing. Speaking from experience, I know oinks are ashamed of our eating habits. But when you get behind the same vehicle every day, the sneak-eaters inside might as well shout their sins from the rooftops.
A friend of mine once related a story of how she had decided to go on a diet, and had enlisted the help of her husband, a scrawny fellow who apparently has a tapeworm. But she disregarded any encouragement he might offer by getting her empty-calorie fixes in the wee hours when he was still in bed or at work. She was eventually humiliated in the Braum's parking lot when trying, with a number of other oinks, to navigate her way back onto Downing. She had her window down, and a friendly elderly man in a ragtop yelled to her, "Hey, I seen you here allatime; you oughta be purty good at gettin' outta here." From that point on, her attempt to lose weight was more or less successful, although she fell off the wagon big time during a two-week trip to The Big Easy.
I'm told an "access road" on the bypass will provide some relief, but I'm not optimistic. Few will divert their vehicles from Downing unless forced by signage or badge-wearers; that might mean a few more minutes to beat feet to the treats. Solutions have been offered by folks who could see what was coming, but none have panned out. Especially controversial was the five-lane solution proposed by a city planner; this would have included a "bike lane." The merchants along Downing got up in arms, and I can't say I blame them; from my layman's viewpoint, there wasn't enough right-of-way in some places without moving a few structures back several feet. At any rate, the plan fizzled after the city employee got a few death threats, one of which was attempted by proxy through the Daily Press.
We might as well get ready for the grunting and squealing to begin, as the oinks wallow their way toward the trough, although with any of us who don't want to be seen. This is one time those COVID masks might come in handy.
