Approximately 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Not all are retirees, as most people seem to imagine. Some are suffering from disabilities and unable to work for reasons other than age. Some are members of the immediate family of a deceased worker. Others belong to groups that, though less numerous, also represent vulnerable populations.
Here, the word "vulnerable" is used to describe people who are unable to work or otherwise earn a living. Many people in that category have no alternatives to the Social Security program when it comes to keeping roofs over their heads or cupboards stocked. The ones who do would still fall below the poverty line without the benefits they receive from this federal program. In essence, the various forms and implementations of the array of programs we call Social Security provide income to those who have earned that benefit through a lifetime of hard work, and critical support to those who, for whatever unfortunate reason - which is almost certainly beyond their control and no fault of their own - are unable to.
The programs have proved popular and durable because, even if they can seem somewhat clinical and bureaucratic on a functional level, they are tangible expressions of two of the defining characteristics of the U.S.: that hard work is ultimately rewarded and compassion is shown to those are robbed of the opportunity to engage in it.
That recognition is not universal, however. Arguments are made that the programs, the revenues they rely on, or both, are unconstitutional. A small, vocal minority tries to equate them to theft. The programs are often portrayed as Ponzi schemes. Their effectiveness is questioned, often by those doing the most to undermine it, thus creating a deceptive, cruel, self-reinforcing pseudo-logic used to try to justify further attempts to weaken (or even eliminate) them. And although they undoubtedly exist, the age-old cries of "waste, fraud, and abuse" are amplified beyond reason to create talking points that are part red herring and part straw man.
Valid practical concerns do exist. Congress should act to prevent solvency issues that have been projected to possibly occur. The possible solutions are relatively straightforward and, barring partisan distractions and fear-mongering, could result in an increase in benefits - they aren't straightforward enough to cover in the word limit provided for this column, though!. I know that sounds like a surprising statement to make, considering the endless barrage of messages about how the sky is falling and entitlement spending will be the death of us all. But there are no challenges to the nearly 90-year-old program that can't be overcome once the political will exists. And it can be done, without harming current or future beneficiaries.
There are just under 200,000 Oklahomans who do not live in poverty who otherwise would if it weren't for Social Security programs. One in four families in this country has a member who is the recipient of much-needed benefits.
There is an endless list of verifiable statistics that could be listed here to demonstrate the positive impact those programs have on the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors. We have an obligation to them - and eventually, many will owe it to themselves - to find the right balance between being open-minded to re-evaluations of Social Security. These types of re-examinations are appropriate for any and all government programs, we must fight to ensure that the word "reform" isn't used as bludgeon against those among us who are in need or who have earned their benefits through decades of work.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
