COLUMN: Economic bill passes, with caveats

Well, there it is. Most of the economic bill was left intact.
But the Senate Parliamentarian torpedoed the price cap for private insurance, which means drug manufacturers cannot be penalized if their prices exceed inflation in the private market. What was left intact was a penalty on manufacturers whose drug prices exceed inflation under Medicare only. And because of this, we will no longer see the $288 billion in 10-year savings these drug price curbs were intended to generate in the first place. Fortunately, the provision for Medicare to be able to negotiate for lower prescription drugs was left in.
The provision that caps out-of-pocket expenses, as well as free vaccines to Medicare recipients, is still in the bill. And Sen. Kyrsten Sinema compromised on a 1% tax rate on stock buybacks. What Sinema did not agree to was closing the tax loophole, or what is known as "carried interest," which means hedge fund people are only taxed at a 20% rate. Had Sinema worked with her own party, that rate would have increased to 37%.
Overall, this is a good bill, with major forms of revenue raising to include the biggest revenue generator via a 15% minimum tax on corporations. Consider that hundreds of companies in the U.S. do not even pay the standard 21% rate, and end up paying no taxes.
On the climate side of life, the bill contains fees for excess methane production, as well as environmental grants to minority communities. The climate portion of the bill is a $369 billion investment over a decade that will invest in climate-change fighting strategies. This includes $60 billion for a clean energy manufacturing tax credit and $30 billion for a production tax credit for wind and solar energy. In the consumer realm, this means tax breaks for the purchase of used electric vehicles and new automobiles.
Sen. Mitch McConnell can drone on and on about how my party's leadership is doing nothing but "reckless taxing and spending" but this budget bill will mean $740 billion in new revenue, including $433 billion in new investments. How about the millions of people this act will help because of the subsidies that will be extended, regarding the affordability of private insurance premiums?
This was a breakthrough bill for the Democratic Party, as the rank-and-file have been trying to secure legislation to empower Medicare to negotiate the cost of some prescription medications with big Pharma. And with a very slim majority in the House and Senate, the scope of this act is the most significant accomplishment of Democratic lawmakers since the Affordable Care Act, although I was disappointed that Universal Pre-K, paid family leave, and expanded child care aid did not make the cut. That was because Sen. Joe Manchin said those costly programs would only fuel inflation.
McConnell and company grossly underestimated the tenacity and patience of Democratic Party leadership. Did Republicans actually think following last year's passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, S Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and polar opposites in the party would be so divided over the reconciliation plan that there would be no delivery on the Inflation Reduction Act?
If I was keeping a political scorecard of President Joe Biden right now, I would include the recent killing of the Al Qaeda leader, the abortion vote in Kansas, the recent jobs report, falling gas prices, and the vote on the climate, energy, and health care bill. It seems to me that those approval ratings should rise and a solid foundation to build for congressional midterms.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
