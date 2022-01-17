Years ago, I was at breakfast with a businessman. As we ate, our young server came by and asked us if we wanted some orange juice and said, "it's free."
The gentleman I was with replied nothing was free, someone had to pay for it. Some might think my friend was being rude. Instead, he was really giving the young server a valuable lesson. Someone paid for the thing that may be free to us.
As I listen to politicians, I hear all kinds of free stuff promised. The list seems endless, and good, right?
There are two things to be cautious of when you take the bait of getting something "free." First, realize it isn't really free - somebody has to pay for it. Second, when you are on the receiving end, the person or entity providing the "free" item has the say, as long as you have the "free" item. So, you usually give up a part of being free for "free."
An example is no matter how much everyone pays in taxes, it will never be enough. I hear things like, "Those new taxes are only on the billionaires," or "We are only talking about taxing the top 1 percent." That is not only a slippery slope; it's politicians' answers when they don't have a plan. It sounds good to some who are struggling. Problem is, no matter how hard you try, kindness and giving cannot really be forced and work well in the end game. In other words, you cannot mandate love for another.
Take our government-run housing, for example. I don't think anyone would want to live there if other options were available. Many families are in bad situations and cannot get out. Being there and accepting "free" continues them on a downward spiral of more "free," thus becoming less "free" because they become so dependent on others, they ultimately are helpless to help themselves. When you become too dependent on the government, you are putting your trust into those who could turn on you in the future. So, you see, free is not really free.
Don't get me wrong; I want to help those in need. However, I like the idea of giving a hand up, not a handout. Programs to assist those in need have their purposes, and the overall reason for them is a good one. When someone falls on hard times or gets in a bad situation, those programs are there to help. However, they should be there as a temporary solution for the common good. It troubles me when those programs become the norm and the expectancy of those who are unwilling to do their own fair share. In other words, when the programs are used as entitlements and not as temporary solutions to a temporary problem, they are trouble.
A very smart man I highly respect and once worked for made this statement in many of his speeches: "A rise in tide raises all ships." For me, that tide rises when we all work and experience for ourselves economic prosperity. We do not get that by simply getting free handouts year after year. We have to be part of the tide that raises the ships. In other words, we need to lift where we stand. We don't get that by taking and not giving. Realize your "free" comes at a cost to someone somewhere. So, what are you willing to give so someone else can have "free?"
Now, with that, I'm off to the breakfast buffet. I need to buy myself some free orange juice.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
