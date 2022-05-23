The past few years have seen revelations about public servants elected to positions of power and authority who have been able to become quite wealthy. Most of the time it has been perfectly legal.
The question is, who makes the laws that govern such activity? It is a surprise to absolutely no one who pays attention that it is the very same elected officials who make the money also make the rules. So, while it may be legal, many citizens – including this one – think it should not be.
It happens on both sides of the aisle. The fact is, it can turn into a racket. According to Truth News Network, from Sept. 22, 2019: “A recent study showed that 51 of our current 100 senators are filthy rich. And most were not when they were elected.” And they did that on a salary of $174,000.
That’s not a small amount and would look great here in Tahlequah, but in D.C., not so much. Of course, they also have staff and “expense” accounts and “benefits” that are far superior to most any benefits most of us received on our jobs. Plus, they must maintain their homes in their home districts and likely support a family. That $174K looks less appealing if you consider all that.
So, what keeps them doing it? Public spirit? Sacrifice for the greater good? In many cases, it starts out that way, with great ideas and hopes for making a positive difference. However, there are too many opportunities to fall on the slippery slope of greed and self-serving legislation.
For example, an analysis reported in the article cited above reports: “[analysis] has found that those 51 senators and their spouses have as much as $96m personally invested in corporate stocks in five key sectors: communications/electronics; defense; energy and natural resources; finance, insurance, and real estate; and health.” Do we see any potential for temptation? And remember, none of this is illegal or even covered by their “ethics” standards which, by the way, they set.
Since all our elected officials from Oklahoma are Republicans, it is challenging to make comparisons, since we must go outside our borders to find other parties. For now, I’ll look at James Inhofe, who is about to retire as a multimillionaire and has served in government positions exclusively since 1986 – first the House, and since 1994, the Senate. One of the committees he serves on is the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. While he denies climate science on the issue of climate change, he received $396,489 (last reported March 31, 1922) from the oil and gas industry in donations.
Do you suppose that could affect how he votes? With a net worth of between $6 million and $12 million, he’s done quite well on an annual salary of $174,000; it increases in leadership positions, and since he’s been a chairman, that is likely more. How does one become a multimillionaire while in public service and making between $174 and $250,000 a year? Well, like Bernie Sanders, you can write a best-selling book. Makes one wonder at the great insight he has for real estate investing.
Another Republican, Mitch McConnell, is equally astute. He, too, has been in “public service” since 1984 and has a net worth of nearly $35 million! A chunk of that was inherited from his wife’s mother, but not all of it. Compare that to Joe Biden, who also served in the Senate and has a net worth of around $8 million.
Clearly one can become very rich “serving” in the Senate. But serving whom? There is a bill to fix this: ‘‘Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act." Check it out online.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
