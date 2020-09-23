Back in mid-August, the U.S. Senate panel ended their Russia investigation, and it was a three-year probe with a nearly 1,000-page report. This was a bipartisan probe into the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election, and this comprehensive probe did conclude how associates of Donald Trump made regular contact with the Russians, and how Trump campaign officials did expect assistance from the Kremlin. And remember that it took an overwhelming veto-proof majority in Congress to prevent Trump from lifting Russian sanctions, and it will take that same bipartisan effort to effect proper election security measures.
Robert Mueller’s special counsel was not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the infamous Trump Tower June 9 meeting participants had general knowledge that their conduct was unlawful. Mueller also concluded that because Donald Trump Jr. had misled the press and not the Congress or special counsel, the “adoption” story did not constitute an obstruction of justice. In effect, Mueller has said Trump campaign participants who met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, were not familiar with the ban on foreign meddling in the U.S. electoral process.
In short, the Mueller report (which I have read) may have cleared the Trump campaign of conspiring with the Russian operatives, yet the final report from the Republican-led Senate intelligence committee on the Russia investigation includes information on how Russia did spearhead an assertive effort to intervene in the election on Trump’s behalf. The recent Senate panel’s report seemed to have cast a different light on the connections between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence who expected to benefit from Trump’s victory in 2016.
Remember when the GOP lawmakers pulled out all stops last summer to discredit Mueller? The Trump supporters in America saw last summer’s testimony by Mueller to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees as some sort of vindication, yet the recent Senate panel report is not conclusive as the Mueller report was with the Senate panel report’s findings now open to partisan elucidations.
This recent Senate panel’s report seems to repudiate Trump’s claims that an FBI probe of potential connections between the Trump campaign and Russian officials was not necessary, yet the work of the Senate counterintelligence investigation recommended that the FBI should do more to safeguard presidential campaigns from foreign meddling. FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that the 2018 U.S. midterm elections were a “dress rehearsal for the big show,” and the Bureau and Department of Homeland Security reported in 2017 that hackers had been penetrating the computer networks of companies that operate energy production facilities and manufacturing plants.
I believe it is important to consider one aspect of the report involving the connection between former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence officer. If you step back and examine various connections that Manafort had to certain Russian individuals, the case for collusion becomes clear with that Trump Tower meeting arranged by Aras Agalarov, a Moscow-based oligarch. Manafort met, one month after the Trump Tower meeting, with Oleg Deripaska, and Manafort had agreed to provide information on the Trump campaign. Mueller’s special counsel did link Kilimnik to Russian intelligence, as did the recent Senate panel, and that panel said that Veselnitskaya does have important linkages to the Russian government to include Russian intelligence services. It seems as if Manafort did take one for the team.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.