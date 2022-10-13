Reps. Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren have spearheaded legislation to reaffirm what is contained in the Electoral Vote Count Act.
In an era where 200 election deniers are running for office, there is a legitimate concern about future attempts at overturning elections. The objective is to clarify that the vice presidential role in the vote count process during the joint session is ceremonial.
The pending legislation will make it more difficult for Congress to raise objections to the vote count. Currently, only one representative and one senator may officially raise objections in writing. This bill would raise that bar so it would require a third of Congress to officially raise objections with a majority of votes to be sustained.
The bill would require governors to transmit lawful election results to Congress, with candidates empowered to sue in a federal court if this transmission is in any way impeded by the governor or any official. This proposal would also include provisions for dealing with states that attempt to change the outcome of an election, after the electoral votes are certified and prior to the electoral certificates being sent to Congress.
The Constitution clearly assigns a duty to the state legislatures regarding the way in which electors are chosen. However, that same clause in the Constitution does not mean state lawmakers or state secretaries can alter the rules retroactively.
The Supreme Court will hear the case of Moore v. Harper this month. The North Carolina GOP claims the state Supreme Court doesn't have the right to apply the state constitution to prevent them from authorizing extremely gerrymandered maps. This is state lawmakers citing their position about how state courts cannot prevent state lawmakers from electoral meddling.
This is basically an attempt to get SCOTUS to uphold the disenfranchisement of many voters. Some of the states supporting the North Carolina GOP with an amicus brief were part of the Confederacy during the Civil War. In the redemption era after the War Between the States, despite the ratification of the 15th Amendment, the Solid South implemented measures to prevent free Black Americans from casting votes.
Ultimately, if SCOTUS upholds the North Carolina GOP's objective, state legislatures don't have to obey their own constitutions or courts regarding elections. Thus, the party in power can simply reject the will of the voters. There will be no recourse. This is how the conservative right is attempting to subvert democracy.
Trump orchestrated a violent coup on Jan. 6, 2021. And now the red state rank-and-file are trying to eliminate checks and balances by bypassing the courts, state constitutions, and state law. Thirteen red right-wing state attorneys general - including Oklahoma's - have signed an amicus brief in support of the suit initiated by the North Carolina GOP. Remember when Oklahoma's Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter joined more than a dozen other states in their support of a brief, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas's Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to throw out the presidential election results in four key states?
This November is one of the most crucial electiona in our history, as our democracy is hanging in the balance. There are hundreds of election-deniers on ballots across the country, and these people do not need to be serving within the legitimate power structure. We are living in a time when political violence is becoming normalized, with many in the GOP refusing to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection, while aligning themselves with insurrectionists themselves.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.