COLUMN: End lifetime appointments

America lost a true warrior with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her life was a road map for others to emulate. The fight for basic human rights were fierce but necessary. She will be missed.
The Supreme Court justices have lifetime appointments, meaning they can keep a job for 40-50 years or more unless they die or retire, basically. I am of the opinion that America should do away with lifetime appointments of judges, period. I respect my elders, but I know that a person who is 80 years old may have a hard time identifying with a 25 year old on current issues. Also, the appointment of judges allows for outdated ideology to remain for a lifetime.
One of the key accomplishments of a president is the number of judges they can get confirmed during their presidency. Those judges generally will be either conservative or liberal. If one party wins the presidency multiple terms, America could see a flood of lifetime appointments of people who in 10 year, 20 years, or 40 years could still hold views that is detrimental to basic human rights.
Many people do not think about the impact of the record number of judges that have been confirmed during the current presidency. To their credit, the Republicans have used their majority to confirm over 200 lifetime judges who are conservative in nature and will rule with their conservative views for a lifetime potentially. With an unjust legal system for African Americans and Hispanic Americans, a conservative judge stokes fear. Unfortunately, America’s current president has stoked fear in the minority population, and the tone of the current Republican party makes the judge selections to lifetime appointment an object of anxiety.
I would be more comfortable with federal judges have terms of four four-year terms. That is 16 years on the courts. That makes way for a new generation of judges each 16 years. I can say that over the past 16 years, I have changed a lot and I am a different person. I also know that at some point, fresh ideas are needed in this country. This country gets to vote for fresh new ideas with each election, but the judges' liberal or conservative ideals are given one vote and are able to have a lifetime to rule.
The Supreme Court currently has a majority of conservative judges which does not seem any more appropriate that if there was a majority liberal judges. American is governed by a document that was created when millions of people were slaves and human rights was horrid in our county. Through amendments, the document has become better. Also, there may be policy differences with the founders of America; their words have stood the test of time. The Constitution is a lifetime document, but it has changed over the years to allow for flexibility; I think appointments should do the same.
A president who serves a maximum of eight years should not be able to leave a lifetime of potential life-altering decision makers on the courts regardless if it is a Republican or Democrat.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
