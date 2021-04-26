Last week, the Oklahoma legislature sent a bill to the governor’s desk that, if signed, would make Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state. Senate Bill 631 ensures that the state Legislature would provide protections to Oklahomans in their unalienable right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed to them by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The bill still needs the governor’s signature for it to become law, but law-abiding firearm owners in the state are breathing a sigh of relief for now, since President Joe Biden and Democrat members of the U.S. Congress have indicated strongly that they plan to pass massive gun control restrictions at the federal level – the vast majority of which will only affect law-abiding citizens and do very little, if anything, to stop criminals.
Gun-control activists mock gun-rights advocates about paranoia, then cheer when gun control groups and the politicians who side with them become impatient with the passage of stricter gun laws. Recently, Democrats in the U.S. House have been pushing for massive gun-control legislation that would severely infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. With Democrats in control of the House, Senate and the White House, gun control groups have been very aggressive in pushing their agendas before the mid-term elections next year.
There have been many resolutions and bills filed, the most appalling of these being H.R. 127 – the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act, which is a staggering list of unconstitutional provisions, including a national firearm registry, required psychological evaluations and more.
Recently, there was a big announcement about President Biden issuing executive orders on guns and their restrictions among the law-abiding citizens. Through all of this, gun owners stand aghast in watching their rights being chiseled away when there are already thousands of laws on the books to restrict gun ownership to criminals, but still after many years, the federal government refuses to enforce those laws to their extent.
The gun-ban groups continue to preach about “weak federal laws” when it comes to gun purchases and ownership, but if they and the mainstream media were honest, they would have to admit there are some strong laws already in place that are not being enforced.
For example, they often discuss weak laws regarding the transfer or sale of firearms across state lines, claiming that criminals in strong gun-control states travel to states with less stringent laws to make their purchases. Actually, private interstate sales between individuals trading in any firearm is illegal now and carries a penalty of five years in prison for each count.
In addition, it is a felony for any person to “transfer, sell, trade, give, transport or deliver any firearm to any person” who the person knows, or has reason to know, does not reside in the same state. The penalty is five years in prison for each count. Thus, if I give my nephew in Florida two of my guns, I would be facing 10 years in the federal prison system, even though my nephew has no criminal history and is perfectly capable of owning and handling firearms.
There are so many laws that, if followed, would curtail the crimes that are committed. Would it stop all gun-related crimes? Of course not. Nothing will do that, except when every individual desires to love and not hate, and to not break any laws. However, we should strictly enforce the laws we have now before adding more that will most likely not hamper those wishing to commit crimes but will most certainly create more felons out of good law-abiding citizens.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
