The Christmas season is once again upon us and the world is celebrating its various traditions, based upon the culture and religions of the area.
In speaking with my daughter and her family, who are currently residing in jolly ol' England, I am learning about different cultures and traditions, especially those of European nations. For England, some of the traditions are the same and were brought over to America with the English immigrants. However, some can be quite confusing to us Yanks.
Since we will be spending a portion of our Christmas season in the old country this year, I decided it would benefit me to learn of some of their traditions and customs. Many I had heard of before but never knew the story behind them, and some are very similar to what we do here in the U.S. There were a couple I had never heard of before, as well.
One of the most notable is probably the difference between Santa Claus and Father Christmas. While they are considered the same person, Father Christmas is considered more of a winter character and less of a giver of gifts. He first appeared between the fifth and sixth century as the Saxon "King Winter." After the invasion of the Normans, his story was morphed in with the story of St. Nicholas.
While holiday greetings such as "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Holidays" are commonplace here, the most common phrase heard across the pond is "Happy Christmas." The Brits are also well-known for their colloquialisms, and the holiday season is no exception. As such, Christmas often will get shortened to "Chrimbo."
Another we have to schedule our sightseeing around is Boxing Day. This day, celebrated on Dec. 26, is a public holiday, and much like our Black Friday day after Thanksgiving in the States. Many stores offer post-Christmas sales and shoppers hit their doors early with money received the day before. Tradition states the day comes from either the Church of England's practice of breaking open donation boxes for the poor or for British aristocracy giving boxes of gifts to their servants the day after Christmas.
A British tradition I never fully understood was Christmas pudding. While I am thinking more along the lines of a creamy dessert from a box of Jello, this classic dates back to the medieval time period. It is sort of a boiled fruit cake with a lot of spices and soaked in brandy then set on fire. Coins are often hidden inside as gifts. In medieval times, the Roman Catholic Church supposedly gave very specific instructions that it was to be prepared with 13 ingredients to represent Christ and the 12 apostles, and that it was to be stirred from east to west in honor of the Magi and their journey.
The last one I knew nothing about was the celebration with crackers. At first I thought great, because I love snacking on Ritz. Actually, though, these crackers consist of three cardboard tubes connected by colored foil, and are seen on dinner tables with the place settings. Kind of like pulling a wishbone, two people take an end and pull. When the tubes pull apart, they create a small bang (crack) from a small explosive inside. The winner is the person with most of the cardboard tubing, which usually has a small prize in the center tube.
Hopefully I am ready enough to go celebrate a happy Chrimbo with Father Christmas. I do think I will forgo the Christmas pudding there. though, and stick to the banana and chocolate Jello brand from the box. Happy Christmas!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.