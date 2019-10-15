For me, watching the national news and reading many posts on various social media outlets is often very depressing.
Because of the nature of my career, I have to keep up with news and what is being said on the various social media platforms. At times, after reviewing what is the topic of the day, I often feel tired, downtrodden and exhausted.
I have often wondered why there is so much hatred in the world. Our nation and others are involved in terrible wars causing deep physical and emotional wounds and death. The comments of many on social media show arrogance, and criticism, pride and jealousy.
This is not really a new thing, however. Back in the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan once asked if the media could share just a little good news.
One thing I have tried to do is to recognize that instead of complaining, take a step forward and look for some of the positive in the world and share some good. In other words, try and enjoy the journey.
A couple of weeks ago, I heard a fantastic presentation given by a gentleman named Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who was born in a Nazi-occupied area of Bohemia. As a young child, his family was able to escape East Germany and made their way west. Over the years, Uchtdorf became a pilot and earned fighter pilot wings from both the German and U.S. air forces, and eventually became a senior executive for Lufthansa Airlines.
In his presentation, Uchtdorf spoke of the story of Bilbo Baggins from "The Hobbit," and referred to Bilbo leaving the comfort of his hobbit lifestyle and embarking on a great adventure that will take him to all the way "there and back again."
As I listened to this presentation, it made me realize we each have within us the opportunity to enjoy our own adventures and help others along the way. I considered Uchtdorf's adventurous life and also my own. We each have unique opportunities to bring good to our families and our own communities.
In the story, Bilbo was preparing to leave and noticed his house was a mess. Thinking of all the things he needed to do almost distracted him from his plan to leave. Finally, when Gandalf came and asked when he was coming, Bilbo rushed out so quickly he forgot his hat, walking stick and handkerchief.
Like Bilbo, we often look around and think of all the things we need to do and our adventure never starts. Sometimes we need to begin our adventure and ask ourselves how we can actually make a difference.
Many want to help but don't know where to begin. We can first start with our own families, then look into our own communities. Volunteer, sit on a community board, help your neighbor, do a good deed, offer a smile, help someone in need. Taking these small basic steps can lead us to many great adventures in life.
Something I am coming to learn is that we can never really succeed ourselves unless we actively work to help others succeed. For a while, employees at Cherokee Nation had a saying we would use when we needed help from another department. The saying was "Ga-Du-Gi," which basically meant helping one another and doing good for the benefit of the entire group. It's something our nation and world allies could learn to do better today.
For those wanting to truly make a difference and change the world, follow the example of Bilbo Baggins. Go out and enjoy your journey, and help someone else along the way.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.