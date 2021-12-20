COLUMN: Entire government has had credibility issues

There are three branches of government, but occasionally, it is helpful to separate the House of Representatives and the Senate when thinking about components of the government. After all, there are differences in the way members of both chambers are selected, in who can be selected to serve in them, in the distinct functions they serve, and in the expectations we have for each of them.
Even though the legislative branch is consistently the least popular of the three, there are times when one chamber of that branch is undermining its own credibility better than the other.
Right now, the chamber that is shooting itself in the foot, and then reloading, is the Senate. Everyone wants to blame Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for all the problems in the upper chamber, and there is little doubt that they are major contributors to problems. But they have a lot of help from senators who are, ostensibly, in the opposition party. But the ridiculous rules of the Senate are what makes the dysfunction possible.
But it is not just the Senate with problems. There are sitting House members whose brazen duplicity is astounding, even in the context of an institution that somewhat deservedly has a reputation for being filled with dishonest hacks. What is worse is that they do not even seem to understand how the government they are a part of is supposed to work.
We just spent four years having the executive branch aggressively demystified. That is probably the most diplomatic way to describe what happened. It was also an easily foreseeable result of putting someone who is a terrible combination of temperamentally unfit and experientially unqualified into the White House.
Then you have the federal courts. That component was more a victim to the collateral damage of the drama and incompetence of the other three components of the federal government. The House played no direct role in politicizing the judiciary because it is not given a role in the appointment or approval of judges. Still, presidents and the Senate have done a great job undermining the courts without the House’s help.
Donald Trump appointed judges for blatantly partisan reasons. Barack Obama behaved too passively while the Republican-held Senate lied its way into providing him the opportunity. Senate Democrats rightfully objected to Brett Kavanaugh but managed to turn what should have been a home run of righteous and successful resistance into an embarrassing political double play.
So, when the country could use an institution to put some faith in, there is no viable option. The Senate still embraces a malignant anti-majoritarianism. The House is gerrymandered to the point it can no longer claim to be a truly representative body. And, combined with an administration that was so inept it defied imagination, the legislative branch helped obliterate the nominal insulation from the whims of the majority from the one component deliberately designed to function with one.
Usually, one of those components is there to tether our politics to reality during troubling or trying times. But right now, every branch has, or is recovering from, credibility issues. Governments always have them to some extent. To some degree, that is simultaneously unavoidable, and yes, beneficial. It means citizens are watching and holding elected officials accountable.
This current turbulence is more troublesome because it is both more intense and more systematic than usual. And it appears that no branch, or component, of the federal government is currently capable of providing a bulwark against further erosion of trust. Sadly, it appears they each seem intent on accelerating it.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.