COLUMN: Epcot offers picture of past, future

When Walt Disney first conceived of Epcot, he thought of it as the "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow." No one remembers the acronym today; in fact, I've run into people in that Walt Disney World Park who just think it's a funky label. One kid thought it had to do with the kind of cot you sleep on.
Epcot and Magic Kingdom were built pretty much in tandem, and for many years, it was viewed as a time capsule: Not much change, and more of a vintage window into a bygone era with high hopes that didn't quite materialize. But lately, Disney has reinvested in this park, and even if it hadn't, it's always worth a visit, if for no other reason than the cultural aspect.
The World Showcase at Epcot is built around a large lagoon, and 11 countries are represented in their various pavilions: Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, Mexico, and of course, the U.S. Until the pandemic hit, employees came from these countries to work in their respective areas, while immersing themselves in Americana.
There are many things to see and do, and they have two new "attractions" that I've not experienced yet. One is "Ratatouille," a 4D "dark" ride in the French area based on the movie of same name. It opened the day after we left last year, as luck would have it. Those who have tried it love it. Another attraction that opened just this summer is "Guardians of the Galaxy" – again, based on the movie, but not like the one in Disney's California Adventure, for those who have been there. This is the first roller coaster in Epcot, plus the first backward-launching coaster for Disney, period. It replaced the Ellen's Energy Adventure – as in DeGeneres – which was an educational "ride," and one of which I was very fond. It's a tough ticket, I'm told, but I haven't done it yet, so I can't tell you I love it. Instead, I'll tell you what I do know in terms of don't-miss attractions.
1. Soarin'. This is one of the top five attractions in the entire WDW complex, and should be the first thing you make a beeline to do. Located in the Living With the Land Pavilion, this multisensory extravaganza lifts you high over the vistas of the world's most breathtaking and scenic spots – Mt. Everest, the Great Wall, the Taj Majal and more – with the sensation of hang-gliding. You’ll feel the wind on your face, while being treated to smells of the region and listening to a beautifully moving soundtrack.
2. Spaceship Earth. It’s another perpetually moving conveyor cruise, twisting upward and then back down, this one through what many people lovingly call “the golf ball.” The theme is human connection and communication, and you’ll move through the era of cave drawings, well past today and into a hoped-for future, where you can design your own mode of living on the screen in your transport vehicle. This is another ride with fantastic animatronics and a stirring message to impart, so it’s 15-minutes-plus of educational fun for the kids. Disney has made noises about revamping this, so try it now before it's too late.
3. Test Track. Take on the part of the crash dummy in this entertaining series of deliberate mishaps. Your “car” will run into walls, navigate through bumps, and pick up incredible speed, as well as move through extreme hot and cold, finally coming to a quick brake at the end. And as you start, you get to design your own vehicle – or at least, its features.
4. Frozen Ever After. I was sorry to see this replace Maelstrom, which was more of an immersive experience into the Norwegian culture, but Disney is all about branding. The boat ride if very similar, but the features follow the movie of same name.
5. "Impressions de France." This is an 18-minute film in the France Pavilion, and after you see it, you’ll want to haul stakes and move, even if you are one of the cynics who munched on “freedom fries” a few years ago. The soundtrack is absolutely gorgeous, starting with a Debussy flute solo, pulled from "Syrinx," I believe. It's a bit dated, but it still works well for Francophiles like myself.
6. "Canada Far and Wide." This replaced "O Canada!" which was another splendid film, from our neighbors to the north, touting their incomparable landscapes. The new version – which came into play in 2007 – is still shown on a 360-degree screen, and it was updated again in 2019.
7. Mission: SPACE. There are two options with this attraction: one for those who can’t stand G-force, the other for those who like it. You’ll have the sensation of being launched into space through an actual rocket, whereupon you’ll go into “hypersleep,” and eventually touch down on Mars. Actor Gary Sinise is your trainer.
8. Shopping in the pavilions. You'll find all manner of stuff from the individual countries, with the most interesting ones – to me, anyway – being the U.K., which has plenty of Dr. Who stuff; the French Pavilion, with no end of pastries and goodies to boot; and the Italian one, where I got my first Pandora bracelet. Prepare to spend a pretty penny.
9. The Seas with Nemo and Friends. A must for families, this used to be called the Living Seas Pavilion. It features a giant aquarium, with studies and displays dedicated to ocean exploration. A dark ride with "clamobiles" is on a continuous, circular train, taking you through the "Finding Nemo" movie and characters.
10. Rose and Crown Pub. It's the only full-service bar in Epcot, so pick up an authentic British cocktail – or better yet, a brew. I don't like beer, but the hubs is fond of the layered concoctions. You've probably heard of the Half & Half, the Black and Tan and the Shandy, as well as the Bumblebee. My husband prefers the Golden Fox, so much that he's trained some of the bartenders at Universal Orlando on how to make it, layering Bass and Boddington's.
Next up: Animal Kingdom.
