Today, Iran is a country with a population of over 82 million people with an area of about 636,000 square mines, divided into four major regions. In the north, between the Caspian Sea and the Elburz Mountain Range, lies the most heavily populated agricultural region in Iran.
In central and eastern Iran lies a huge interior plateau consisting of two vast and almost uninhabited deserts, which are among the most arid and barren deserts in the world. Surrounding this plateau are rugged mountain ranges with many wide, fertile valleys, where a variety of crops are grown. Almost 70% of Iran's land area is uninhabited.
The largest ethnic group in Iran is Persian. The dominant language is Farsi, and about 98% of Iranians are Shi'a Muslims. For a short time before the Christian Era, the Persians ruled an empire stretching from Libya in the west to Pakistan in the east, and from the Gulf of Oman in the south to the Aral Sea in the north. But it was eventually conquered by Alexander the Great, followed by an almost endless variety of rulers too numerous to list here. This brings us up to modern times.
We have been in a shadow war with Iran ever since the Carter administration, because we supported the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown by Ayatollah Khomeini and the majority Muslim population of Iran. They never forgave us. All during the Iraq War, Iran has had surrogate fighters in all of the Middle East countries and in other places all over the world. The two countries exchanged increasingly provocative acts for years.
Finally, President Trump threw out the treaty in which Iran agreed to stop all efforts to manufacture nuclear weapons for the next 10 years. Little happened except our European allies got mad at us.
We imposed sanctions against Iran in order to get them back to the negotiation table. Iran refused further negotiations, but it made little difference. As a nation, they have been on a war footing against us for about 40 years.
All this time, tensions have been rising between the U.S. and Iran as the two countries exchanged increasingly serious provocations. Not long ago, Iranians destroyed an oil refinery in Iraq, and President Trump responded with an attack recently that killed the general who led Iran's shadow war forces. In spite of Iran's hostile actions against our interests over the years, what President Trump did without congressional authorization is being considered an outright act of war by the Iranians and much of the world.
At a time of Iran's choosing, they will respond with an even greater act of violence, to which Trump will respond - and so forth. This leaves our embassies and American citizens all over the world vulnerable to terrorist attacks, and if we aren't extremely careful, we will become involved in another trillion-dollar, no-exit war that very possibly will draw in North Korea, then China, then the rest of the world. Before we know it, we could be fighting an unwinnable World War III, because we are broke, polarized, irrational, and unprepared. This is the sort of thing that could lead to the end of human life on earth.
Then you ask me why I write all these doom-and-gloom articles for the paper.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
