COLUMN: Even good change is hard to implement

With apologies to songwriter Don Williams, I guess we're all gonna be what we're gonna be, so what do you do with good ol' boys like these? Some decades ago - time flies! - a politically savvy individual assured me it's not what you know that matters, it's who you know. Since then, I've observed various administrations promise to break up the "good ole boy network".
Increasing diversity and expanding opportunities to serve has been a strong consideration in making appointments to boards and committees within my administration. It's been important to me that individuals nominated for appointment have skills, knowledge, and life experiences that serve the goals of the authorities and committees they are asked to support.
With this in mind, I asked Christy Landsaw if she would consider serving on the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority Board. About two years ago, we revised the Industrial Authority trust indenture to emphasize economic development in and around Tahlequah. Landsaw is a CPA and currently the vice president for Business and Finance at Northeastern State University. She and her husband built and managed the KTK Steakhouse, so she knows what it takes to create and grow a small business in Tahlequah. With her experience at NSU, she's very familiar with financing large projects through the state bonding authorities, which will be needed by TRDA if they should move forward with a large economic development project.
Before placing the appointment of Landsaw on the agenda, I spoke with some TRDA trustees and with the incumbent of the seat, previous City Councilor Dower Combs. I described Landsaw's attributes in relation to the TRDA. While Combs indicated he would like to continue in his seat, his term has expired. I explained that I would need to move forward with the change to the trustee board and asked Combs to consider remaining on another critical committee. After our conversation, Combs chose to call his friends.
Comments made as the vote was taken were telling. Start at minute 19 if you want to see the full exchange on the YouTube video. Discussion began with both Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff indicating they had been contacted by Combs. As discussion progressed, Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said, "I can speak for [Landsaw]. I think she's great. She's outstanding. She does a very good job at NSU. She has a very good business mind. I don't know any other way to say it. But I think Dower has been a great trustee and will continue to be a great trustee."
Ultimately, Baker said, "I would like to take action in the sense that we vote no on - I'm sorry, what was her? I can't remember her name - Ms. Landsaw." To which Ratliff added, "I mean, I'll second that. I have a lot of respect for Ms. Landsaw. She sat at our table at the Chamber banquet. She's fantastic. I think she would be an excellent option as well. My current allegiance, I would say, lies with our previous councilor… And you know, I like Dower and I know Dower better."
Ever wonder why knowledgeable, caring and capable individuals don't volunteer very often?
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
