Those clickbait sites on the web are usually annoying because you have to click the next page and wade down to the subject matter text. But since it would not take that many clicks to get the facts on Oklahoma – we are at the poor end of the list – I couldn’t resist getting the facts on our state.
Oklahoma ranks 19th in poverty. The median family income is about $52,000. The poverty rate is over 15 percent. Money isn’t everything, though. Sometimes it is worthwhile to look at quality-of-life values in order to pin down the real reasons people live here instead of moving to a more fluid economy so they can earn more money.
One of those factors is that we live in a destination tourism place to which people come for family or adult vacations. Each year, I volunteer to help with a sweet little festival that has taken place for 34 years, up the Illinois River at Hanging Rock Camp.
For a couple of decades now, the Annual Blue Note Roundup has taken place in September on the weekend after Labor Day and Cherokee National Holiday. There you will find a couple of hundred people enjoying three days of live music, nestled in a sunlit valley by the water. Folks bring their chairs to the stage or listen from their campsites among the trees. Performers are local musicians and a few special favorites who always travel from afar to play.
The best part is that the musicians are friends, and they wander around looking for an inviting campfire to jam a few tunes together, sometimes playing until late in the early hours of the morning. And then, they get up and do it again. You can find marathon jam circles, large jam circles, and intimate small camps where folks are sitting around, picking quietly and casually.
The Blue Note has been going on so long that some families have an intergenerational stage presence. Some performers have been playing there since childhood. Love has blossomed there. There have been wild gypsy weddings. Many young pickers have been mentored under those old wise oaks.
We’re blessed beyond measure to have this recreation lifestyle. People giving directions on Highway 10 often say "upstream" and "downstream" instead of North and South. If you live here, you probably enjoy pristine early spring kayaking without the intrusion of someone’s sound system.
It is still possible to float the river on a sunny, temperate day when you don’t see another kayak, raft or canoe. We have Sparrowhawk Mountain to hike. We have Cherokee sites to visit. We have a huge nature preserve of about 14,000 acres with interesting rock formations, cliffs, ancient sites, elk and other wildlife.
We have rare and endangered bats eating our mosquitoes here. Who doesn’t prefer mosquito control provided by rare and endangered bats instead of bug lights and stuff? Not that bug lights are bad. Linda and George Barton wrote and performed a sweet, funny song about falling in love under the yellow zap and glow of a bug light. That song will make you smile.
Tahlequah has many musicians, and they have had it hard because COVID has closed or changed the local music venues. The art gallery with which I am affiliated, Tahlequah Creates, had live music every Friday night. Those house concerts provided a day’s work for some musicians each week, until we closed house concerts because our space was too tiny to pack people in, since COVID. We tried going online, but the cost of good equipment kept us from being able to take advantage of that resource.
Many folks have been here for generations and cannot imagine a good life away from the center of our Cherokee and Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller universe. We are truly blessed.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
