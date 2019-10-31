U.S. foreign policy seems to be collapsing in the Middle East, and all the while, congressional committees are moving forward at lightning speed with hearings that involve revealing testimony by key former officials.
In Syria, we have already witnessed how President Trump turned his back on our most loyal ally in the fight against ISIS. Kurds have no choice but to reach out to the Syrian government of President Assad, and the Russians and Turks seem to have been cementing a "partnership." And remember that Turkey is our nation's only NATO ally in the Middle East, and we need as many allies as we can in this continuing fight against a real threat within the region.
Since 2011, the war in Syria has been a multidimensional situation, with Russians backing Assad, and U.S. forces fighting alongside Kurdish troops with a massive humanitarian crisis, and there is a real concern about escaping ISIS militants from detention centers. Turkey has already been on the receiving end of Russian Air Defense systems. Currently, Ankara and Moscow are working in collaboration in an effort to establish a de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib, and both powers are considering becoming partners in drafting a new Syrian constitution.
This partnership is the result of the power vacuum due to Trump's turnabout regarding the Kurdish fighters. Russia has cited that Turkey has the right to establish security, and the Turks view the Syrian Kurds as an extension of the insurgent Kurds in Turkey. And Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi's death at the hands of special operations does not mean victory over ISIS.
It is very disconcerting when we are witnessing the unraveling of our relations with a fellow NATO ally, and Putin is capitalizing on it by using the Turks as leverage over our nation. And yes, you guessed it, Trump is playing right into his favorite dictator's hand, and this is a delicate balance because then there is Iran, and proxy groups such as Hezbollah. Lest we forget, Trump recently ordered the deployment of additional U.S. forces to Saudi Arabia, and that means the U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia will number approximately 3,000. It's interesting, however, that the president was so quick to redeploy U.S. forces from Kurdish positions in northern Syria, yet he wasted no time in deploying troops to his other friend, the Crown Prince.
Putin has reached out to not only Turkey, but he has reached out to Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well. As Moscow and Ankara are drawn closer and closer, and the Persian Gulf is also a tinder box, let us not forget about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack on a part of the Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure, and there is a cholera outbreak due to fuel and food shortages.
If there is going to be a crack within the administration of Trump, could this Syrian situation, which has the potential to spark a major conflict throughout the region, be Trump's undoing? It was very clear that King Lear was descending into madness in the first act, and that type of madness is the madness that was the result of Lear's irrational behavior and mistakes that would greatly affect those who surround him.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history, who served with the National Guard.
